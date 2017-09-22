9 Self-Improvement Books That Will Help You Finish the Year Off Strong

Alexis Bennett
Sep 22, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

We've been preparing for the fall by stocking up on cozy sweaters and scarves. But we're also going to need a great read to cuddle up with, too. And since September marks the celebration of National Self-Improvement month, it's the perfect time to grab a new self-improvement book. That way you can feel as great as you look in those brand new boots.

Some of the items on our current reading list have been around for years, and others are newbies that we're adding to our libraries ASAP. But each-and-every one is thought provoking and will shed light on new ways to transform your mind, body, and spirit.

It's time to realign with the goals you set back in January. So keep on scrolling to find the next self-improvement book to cuddle up with this fall.

Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone

Stop fighting to "fit in" and discover the true meaning of belonging as you reconnect with the essence of who you really are.

Own Your Glow: A Soulful Guide to Luminous Living and Crowning the Queen Within

Learn applicable practices that will help you appreciate your uniqueness as you prepare to live a fabulous life.

Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World

Master the art of transforming stressful situations into moments of peace and gratitude.  

The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear to Faith

Free yourself from worries and discover the abundance of happiness the universe has to offer.

Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End

Find out from a renowned surgeon the truth about aging and preserving life.

Finish: Give Yourself the Gift of Done

Step up your productivity by finding ways to overcome fear and perfectionism with the advice in this book.

Bored and Brilliant: How Spacing Out Can Unlock Your Most Productive and Creative Self

Change your perspective on boredom and use it to improve several areas of your life.

Claim Your Power: A 40-Day Journey to Dissolve the Hidden Blocks That Keep You Stuck and Finally Thrive in Your Life’s Unique Purpose

Go beyond learning to doing with the help of this 40-day course.

