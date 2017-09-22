9 Self-Improvement Books That Will Help You Finish the Year Off Strong

We've been preparing for the fall by stocking up on cozy sweaters and scarves. But we're also going to need a great read to cuddle up with, too. And since September marks the celebration of National Self-Improvement month, it's the perfect time to grab a new self-improvement book. That way you can feel as great as you look in those brand new boots.

Some of the items on our current reading list have been around for years, and others are newbies that we're adding to our libraries ASAP. But each-and-every one is thought provoking and will shed light on new ways to transform your mind, body, and spirit.

It's time to realign with the goals you set back in January. So keep on scrolling to find the next self-improvement book to cuddle up with this fall.