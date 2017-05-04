See Rare Photos of Audrey Hepburn from the 1950s

No one epitomized Old Hollywood glamour better than Audrey Hepburn. With her trademark bun, red lip, and ladylike style, the late actress became a fashion icon the likes of which the film industry had never seen. And her influence reached its peak in the 1950s—the decade that brought us Roman Holiday (1953), Sabrina (1954), and Funny Face (1957), to name a few.

In Audrey: The '50s ($30; amazon.com), released from Dey Street Books in October, author and photographic preservationist David Wills curates an impressive collection of rare and never-before-seen images, along with quotes that place each one in time.

Scroll down to see Hepburn exude confidence and grace, whether she's at home or on-set.

Manhattan, New York, 1954

Audrey in the kitchen of her apartment.

Long Island, New York, 1954

Billy Wilder directing Audrey and Humphrey Bogart in Sabrina.

Manhattan, New York, 1952

Actress Julie Harris presents Audrey and Tony Bavaar with citations for "Most Promising Personalities of the Broadway Stage."

Rome, Italy, 1952

Audrey and Gregory Peck on a break between takes.

Malibu, Calif., 1956

Audrey with husband Mel Ferrer vacationing at their rented beach house.

Manhattan, New York, 1954

Audrey in her apartment.

Manhattan, New York, 1954

Audrey relaxes on the terrace of her apartment.

