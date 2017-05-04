See Rare Photos of Audrey Hepburn from the 1950s

No one epitomized Old Hollywood glamour better than Audrey Hepburn. With her trademark bun, red lip, and ladylike style, the late actress became a fashion icon the likes of which the film industry had never seen. And her influence reached its peak in the 1950s—the decade that brought us Roman Holiday (1953), Sabrina (1954), and Funny Face (1957), to name a few.

In Audrey: The '50s ($30; amazon.com), released from Dey Street Books in October, author and photographic preservationist David Wills curates an impressive collection of rare and never-before-seen images, along with quotes that place each one in time.

Scroll down to see Hepburn exude confidence and grace, whether she's at home or on-set.