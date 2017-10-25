13 Rare Photos of Grace Kelly That Prove She's the Ultimate Hollywood Dream Girl

Whether she was starring alongside Frank Sinatra on the big screen or serving as Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly was a paragon of style and taste, so it's no surprise that her legacy is still honored years after her untimely death. Today, the homage to the Hollywood It girl-turned-princess comes in the form of Grace Kelly: Hollywood Dream Girl, a new coffee table book out today from Dey Street Books that contains over 400 photographs of the late star, from childhood snapshots to candids taken on the set of some of her most iconic films.

VIDEO: Grace Kelly's 19-Year-Old Granddaughter Is Her Twin in This Photo

Here, check out 13 exclusive photos of Kelly as a teenager, filming Dial M for Murder, and everything in between.