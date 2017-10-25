13 Rare Photos of Grace Kelly That Prove She's the Ultimate Hollywood Dream Girl

Courtesy of Dey Street Books
Whether she was starring alongside Frank Sinatra on the big screen or serving as Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly was a paragon of style and taste, so it's no surprise that her legacy is still honored years after her untimely death. Today, the homage to the Hollywood It girl-turned-princess comes in the form of Grace Kelly: Hollywood Dream Girl, a new coffee table book out today from Dey Street Books that contains over 400 photographs of the late star, from childhood snapshots to candids taken on the set of some of her most iconic films.
Here, check out 13 exclusive photos of Kelly as a teenager, filming Dial M for Murder, and everything in between.
5 of 13 Courtesy of Dey Street Books
Kelly rehearses for High Society (1956) with Frank Sinatra and director Charles Walter
11 of 13 Courtesy of Dey Street Books
Jimmy Stewart pretends to photograph Kelly for Paramount publicity
12 of 13 Courtesy of Dey Street Books
On the set of TO CATCH A THIEF (1955) with Alfred Hitchcock and Cary Grant
