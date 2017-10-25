13 Rare Photos of Grace Kelly That Prove She's the Ultimate Hollywood Dream Girl

Courtesy of Dey Street Books
Claire Stern
Oct 24, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Whether she was starring alongside Frank Sinatra on the big screen or serving as Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly was a paragon of style and taste, so it's no surprise that her legacy is still honored years after her untimely death. Today, the homage to the Hollywood It girl-turned-princess comes in the form of Grace Kelly: Hollywood Dream Girl, a new coffee table book out today from Dey Street Books that contains over 400 photographs of the late star, from childhood snapshots to candids taken on the set of some of her most iconic films. 

Here, check out 13 exclusive photos of Kelly as a teenager, filming Dial M for Murder, and everything in between. 

A HAIR TEST FOR THE MURDER SCENE in DIAL M FOR MURDER (1954)

with co-star Robert Cummings in DIAL M FOR MURDER

A teenage snapshot of Kelly in Ocean City, New Jersey

Wardrobe test for Green Fire (1954)

Kelly rehearses for High Society (1956) with Frank Sinatra and director Charles Walter

Kelly with Sinatra on the set of High Society

On the set of HIGH SOCIETY

Kelly in Palm Springs, Calif.

Kelly Posing at Edith Head's House (1955)

Kelly at the Cannes Film Festival

Jimmy Stewart pretends to photograph Kelly for Paramount publicity

On the set of TO CATCH A THIEF (1955) with Alfred Hitchcock and Cary Grant

On the set of TO CATCH A THIEF with Edith Head

