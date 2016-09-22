Here's the Perfect Gift for Your Fashion-Loving Friend (or Maybe Just for Yourself)

Peter Lindbergh's iconic images have served as flashpoints in fashion media for decades. So it follows that the just-released 500+ page Peter Lindbergh: A Different Vision on Fashion Photography ($70; tachen.com) offers an incomparable history of fashion, designers, models, and art luminaries—as well as showcasing the German lensman's minimalist, mainly black-and-white style. The over 400 images included in this luxe collection are broken up alphabetically by the designer his subjects are wearing, starting with Azzedine Alaïa and ending with Yohji Yamamoto. (The book coincides with a major retrospective of his work at the Kunsthal in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which opened this month and runs through February 2017.)

The real stars of the book—no offense to Tina Turner, Pina Bausch, and Madonna—are the models. Lindbergh is credited with ushering in the age of the supermodel with his shots of then-rising stars like Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell. It was a 1988 British Vogue image of Evangelista, Turlington, Karen Alexander, Estelle Lefebure, Tatjana Patitz and Rachel Williams grouped on a beach, all wearing only crisp white button-up shirts, that caught the eye of the just-named American Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour. (Lindbergh's shot of Israeli model Michaela Bercu became the cover of Wintour's debut issue later that year.)

Another key pop culture moment stemmed from Lindbergh's 1990 British Vogue cover which featured models Evangelista, Turlington, Patitz, Campbell and a young Cindy Crawford. Singer George Michael saw the cover and apparently quickly booked all five models to star in the video for his new single "Freedom! '90," which further helped move the women into the mainstream.

Scroll down for a peek at some of the amazing images included in this covetable collection. Then, pick up a copy wherever books are sold.