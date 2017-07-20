5 Page-Turning Books to Bring on Your Honeymoon

There's more to do on your honeymoon than gaze intently into your significant other's eyes. And what better activity to do separately—yet together—than reading a good book? The challenge is finding one that won't prompt you to regret the fact that you just willingly entered into a lifelong commitment to another person (which, as many well know, eliminates a plethora of titles). 

From Anthony Doerr's sweeping drama to Curtis Sittenfeld's modern reimagining of Jane Austen's seminal novel, here's what we recommend packing in your suitcase. 

The Vacationers by Emma Straub

Emma Straub's novel is the epitome of a beach read, thanks in no small part to its picturesque setting in Mallorca, where the Post family's drama comes to the fore during a two-week vacation. There's a couple dealing with an affair, another one hoping to rectify financial woes, and a teenager hell-bent on losing her virginity to her Spanish tutor. All in all, enough juice to keep you intrigued. 

Eligible by Curtis Sittenfeld

Fans of The Bachelor will relish this modern retelling of Pride and Prejudice, in which Elizabeth Bennett is a thirty-something magazine writer in New York City, Mr. Bingly is the star of a reality TV dating show, and Mr. Darcy is a neurosurgeon. It's both witty and appropriately over-the-top.

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

In this quirky novel (optioned for adaptation by Reese Witherspoon), the titular character's awkward existence as a lonely almost thirty-year-old is turned on its head when she falls for her company's IT guy, Raymond, after they help an elderly man who has fallen on the sidewalk. 

Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter

Spanning from a small Italian fishing village in the '60s to present-day Hollywood, Beautiful Ruins follows an innkeeper's pursuit of love at first sight: a blonde actress named Dee Moray, who gets sick on the set of Cleopatra, infamous for the off-screen love affair between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. 

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr

The Pulitzer Prize-winning book, set in France during World War II, tells the story of a blind French girl, Marie, and a German soldier, Werner, who attempt to survive separately, and then together. Rife with rich metaphors and descriptive prose and jumping back and forth through time, it's both devastatingly compelling and humanizing. 

