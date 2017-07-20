5 Page-Turning Books to Bring on Your Honeymoon

There's more to do on your honeymoon than gaze intently into your significant other's eyes. And what better activity to do separately—yet together—than reading a good book? The challenge is finding one that won't prompt you to regret the fact that you just willingly entered into a lifelong commitment to another person (which, as many well know, eliminates a plethora of titles).

VIDEO: The Top Bestselling Fiction Novels of All Time

From Anthony Doerr's sweeping drama to Curtis Sittenfeld's modern reimagining of Jane Austen's seminal novel, here's what we recommend packing in your suitcase.