5 Stunning Bird's-Eye Views of Tourist Attractions Around the World

Courtesy Benjamin Grant/DigitalGlobe
Claire Stern
Oct 26, 2016 @ 8:00 am

You may have gotten glimpses of certain cities from your airplane window, but it was probably fleeting—or obstructed by your seat mate. Now, you can get a pristine bird's-eye view of the most popular travel destinations around the world thanks to New York author Benjamin Grant, who's transformed his cult-favorite Instagram project, Daily Overview, into a full-fledged book of satellite photographs of sites ranging from Burning Man to Angkor Wat, appropriately named Overview: A New Perspective of Earth ($26; amazon.com).

VIDEO: The 10 Most-Pinned Travel Destinations in the World

Click ahead to be wowed.

1 of 5 Courtesy Benjamin Grant/DigitalGlobe

MARABE AL DHAFRA

The villas of Marabe Al Dhafra in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates are home to approximately 2,000 people. Located in one of the hottest regions of the world, the record high temperature here is 120.6°F.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy Benjamin Grant

CENTRAL PARK

Central Park in New York City spans 843 acres, which is six percent of the island of Manhattan. One of the most influential innovations in the park's design is its 'separate circulation systems' for pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders, and cars. The park contains numerous tennis courts and baseball fields, an ice-skating rink, and a swimming pool. It also serves as the finish line for the New York City Marathon and New York City Triathlon.

3 of 5 Courtesy Benjamin Grant/DigitalGlobe

BURNING MAN

Burning Man is a week-long, annual event held in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada. Drawing more than 65,000 participants each year, the event is described as an experiment in community, art, self-expression, and radical self-reliance.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy Benjamin Grant/DigitalGlobe

IPANEMA BEACH

Ipanema Beach is located in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Recognized as one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, the sand is divided into segments by lifeguard towers known as "postos."

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy Benjamin Grant/DigitalGlobe

ANGKOR WAT

Angkor Wat, a temple complex in Cambodia, is the largest religious monument in the world (first it was Hindu, then Buddhist). Constructed in the twelfth century, the 8.8 million-square-foot site features a moat and forest that harmoniously surround a massive temple at its center.

Reprinted with permission from Overview by Benjamin Grant, copyright (c) 2016. Published by Amphoto Books, a division of Penguin Random House, Inc. Images (c) 2016 by DigitalGlobe, Inc.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!