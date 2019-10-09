8 Must-Read Books Out This October

Image zoom Courtesy

If there was ever a time to revisit your Goodreads 2019 reading goal, it's now. October boasts a slate of must-reads that includes the sequel to Call Me by Your Name, a romance based (loosely) on Meghan Markle's mother, Jojo Moyes's latest, and life stories from ALI WONG.

The Giver of Stars (Oct. 8)

Jojo Moyes's latest follows Alice, a British woman beginning a life in rural post-depression America with her new husband. Disillusioned by the pace of her new day-to-day (and her father-in-law's relentless supervision), she joins a group of librarians who deliver books by horseback. There, she finds a network of allies who prove invaluable in dealing with the series of events that follow.

Royal Holiday (Oct. 1)

From Jasmine Guillory, author of The Proposal, comes a breezy tale inspired by everyone's favorite L.A.-based royal mom, Doria Ragland.

Grand Union (Oct. 8)

Zadie Smith's first collection of short fiction features a mix of pieces published in The New Yorker and the Paris Review and works unpublished until now.

How We Fight for Our Lives (Oct. 8)

Former Buzzfeed editor Saeed Jones's powerful memoir details the journey of a gay, black man growing up in the American South.

Find Me (Oct. 29)

André Aciman's long-awaited sequel to Call Me by Your Name jumps between decades as we find Oliver, Elio, and Elio's father, Samuel, at radically different points in their lives following the events of the Italian summer where it all began.

Astro Poets: Your Guides to the Zodiac (Oct. 29)

Alex Dimitrov and Dorothea Lasky, otherwise known as Twitter-famous duo Astro Poets, lay out all the basics of astrology, translated for a modern world.

Do You Mind If I Cancel? (Oct. 22)

Gary Janetti, the comic visionary behind the world's greatest Prince George parody account, has penned a memoir that manages to be both intimate and imbued with the punishing wit he brings to his Instagram.

Dear Girls (Oct. 15)

Comedian Ali Wong's new memoir chronicles the lessons she's learned through letters to her daughters (who are "prohibited" from reading this book until they turn 21).