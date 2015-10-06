InStyle Book Club: 9 Page-Turners to Fall Into This October

Jennifer Davis and Claire Stern
Oct 06, 2015 @ 5:45 pm

Fall means back to school and, for many of us, returning to the work-week grind. As you get back into the swing of the season and prep for the imminent cold-weather stretch, take a moment of respite and kick back with a good book. Need some recs? We’ve got you covered. Below, we rounded up nine of this month’s most-hyped reads, from Mindy Kaling’s follow-up memoir to Broadway commentator Michael Riedel’s juicy tell-all, that’ll keep you buzzing through Thanksgiving.

WHY NOT ME? BY MINDY KALING

Fans of Mindy Kaling’s first book, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns), and the comedian in general will tear through her latest collection of whip-smart essays, covering everything from her speculated relationship with Mindy Project co-star BJ Novak to hot topics like body image in Hollywood. Her candid and approachable stories read like they're being delivered first-hand by a good friend—and will have you LOL-ing until the last page. 

Why Not Me? ($15; amazon.com)

Pretty Girls by Karin Slaughter

Psychological thrillers don’t get much better than this. Twenty years ago, Claire and Lydia’s 19-years-old sister, Julia, vanished from Athens, Georgia without a trace. Her disappearance tore their family apart and the two sisters haven’t spoken since. Now, over two decades later, Claire’s husband, Paul, is suddenly found dead. What could possibly connect these tragedies, if anything? Forming a tentative truce, that’s what the two remaining sisters are hell-bent on finding out. 

Pretty Girls ($28; amazon.com)

THE CLASP BY SLOANE CROSLEY

When David Sedaris calls you "perfectly and relentlessly funny," it's a compliment that's not to be taken lightly. But that's just one of the many reasons we're psyched about Sloane Crosley's debut novel, which tells the story of a trio of twentysomethings who reunite for the ritzy wedding of their college buddy. Various hijinks expectedly ensue, and one in particular results in the mother of the groom divulging that she lost a precious necklace during the Nazi occupation of France. Taking the story to heart, the three friends make it their business to find it. And if that's not enough to sway you, one of our favorite jewelry designers, Lulu Frost, has teamed up with Crosley to create the sought-after piece, named after one of the book's main characters, IRL ($225; lulufrost.com).

The Clasp ($15; amazon.com)

RAZZLE DAZZLE: THE BATTLE FOR BROADWAY BY MICHAEL RIEDEL

Thespians and theater lovers alike have been waiting with bated breath for the day when Michael Riedel, the preeminent Broadway commentator, would release his own book—and we're happy to report that it doesn't disappoint. With all the trappings of an action-packed production—drama, betrayal, and boatloads of gossip—it's an expertly crafted account of everything that transpired during the making of some of your favorite hits, including Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, and Mamma Mia!, to name just a few. 

Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway ($15; amazon.com)

Carry On by Rainbow Rowell

Fans of Rainbow Rowell won’t want to miss her latest YA novel. Veering away from contemporary fiction, Rowell offers up an exciting and entertaining tale revolving around Fangirl’s Simon Snow and Baz, the main characters of the fictional fantasy series. In Carry On, we’re reacquainted with Simon in his final year at the Watford School of Magick, but thanks to a series of unfortunate events, like his girlfriend breaking up with him and the constant threat of evil forces, he’s not able to enjoy it. Apparently that’s par for the course when you’re the most powerful magician the world has ever known.

Carry On ($20; amazon.com)

FRANK & AVA: IN LOVE AND WAR BY JOHN BRADY

Frank Sinatra wasn't without his fair share of lovers. But few were as monumental to him as Ava Gardner. After the actress was done being pursued and cast aside by a string of high-profile Hollywood types, the singer waltzed into her life, causing his own marriage to crumble, and setting off what would eventually become a life-long romance. A bona fide press fiasco quickly followed, with photographers chasing the couple all over the world, through their nuptials, subsequent infidelities, and reconcilations, proving that love indeed is a tender trap. 

Frank & Ava: In Love and War (available October 13, $15; amazon.com)

The Lake House by Kate Morton

Set in 1933, this engrossing novel follows a girl named Alice Edevane, whose 11-month-old brother Theo disappears after her family’s annual midsummer’s eve party. Search parties and pleas for information are advertised in the local newspaper, but the little boy is never found. Fast forward to 2003 and the case remains cold until Sadie Sparrow, a young detective from London, happens upon the now dilapidated Edevane estate in Cornwall, England. As she begins to investigate the case, she connects with Alice, now a crime novelist living in London, to uncover the shocking truths that have haunted the family for 70 years.  

The Lake House (available October 20, $28; amazon.com)

After Alice by Gregory Maguire

The author of Wicked, the beloved retelling of the Wizard of Oz, has done it again. In honor of Alice and Wonderland’s 150th anniversary, Gregory Maguire is offering a new perspective on the classic tale. While we all know what happens to Alice when she falls down the rabbit hole thanks to Lewis Carroll, Maguire is exploring how her disappearance affected those she left behind in Oxford, England, as well as Alice’s friend Ada’s eventual journey to Wonderland to retrieve her. We guarantee you've never imagined Alice and Wonderland quite like this.

After Alice (available October 27, $27; amazon.com)

Corrupted by Lisa Scottoline

The latest installment in Lisa Scottoline’s Rosato & DiNunzio series is here, and it was well worth the wait. For the uninitiated, the story goes a bit like this: Thirteen years ago, the founder of the Rosato & DiNunzio law firm, Bennie Rosato, represented Jason Lefkavick, a 12-year-old boy who was sent to a juvenile detention center after fighting the class bully. Now, his case has a new twist. Jason has been accused of killing the same boy whom he fought over a decade ago. Feeling like she needs to repay Jason for losing his case when he was a boy, Rosato decides to represent him. But as she starts digging into the past, she begins to uncover truths many would prefer to stay buried.

Corrupted (available October 27, $28; amazon.com)

Want to join the conversation? Tweet us at @InStyle using the hashtag #instylebookclub with your thoughts and reflections!

