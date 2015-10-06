InStyle Book Club: 9 Page-Turners to Fall Into This October

Fans of Mindy Kaling’s first book, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns), and the comedian in general will tear through her latest collection of whip-smart essays, covering everything from her speculated relationship with Mindy Project co-star BJ Novak to hot topics like body image in Hollywood. Her candid and approachable stories read like they're being delivered first-hand by a good friend—and will have you LOL-ing until the last page.

Why Not Me? ($15; amazon.com)