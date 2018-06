Fall is synonymous with many great things: golden foliage, apple pie, pumpkin spice lattes. But chief among the seasonal comforts is a great book that you can crack open en plein air before the weather becomes borderline unbearable. Here, we rounded up six of this month's buzziest titles—from Jennifer Egan's latest release to Gabrielle Union's no-holds-barred memoir—to keep you occupied until the trees are bare. Happy reading.