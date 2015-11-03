InStyle Book Club: 6 November Titles You Need to Curl Up With ASAP

Hillary Clinton evokes a lot of feelings. As arguably the most powerful woman in American politics, the presidential hopeful is a divisive figure that evokes a range of feelings depending on who you talk to. With the 2016 presidential election just one year away, Joanne Cronrath Bamberger, the editor in chief of the digital magazine The Broad Side, recruited a host of diverse writers to contribute 28 essays that explore Clinton’s intricacies in a new way. This is a must-read for politicos everywhere—no matter if you support Clinton or not.

