InStyle Book Club: 6 November Titles You Need to Curl Up With ASAP

Courtesy
Jennifer Davis and Claire Stern
Nov 03, 2015 @ 3:45 pm

We’ve reached that point of the year when the days are getting longer. And less hours of sunshine means more time that can be spent chipping away at the reading list you’ve likely been neglecting all spring, summer, and early-fall-perfect-temperatures long. If you’re in need of a seasonal refresher, we’ve rounded up six page-turners that will have you happy to stay indoors. From Drew Barrymore’s family-friendly memoir to journalist Joanne Bamberger’s collection of insightful essays about presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, these buzzy reads will keep you busy through the holidays. Scroll down to see our picks. 

RELATED: InStyle Book Club: 9 Page-Turners to Fall Into This October

1 of 6 Courtesy

Wildflower by Drew Barrymore

At age 14, Drew Barrymore wrote her first book, Little Girl Lost. Now, 25 years later, she’s back to tell more stories from her undeniably fascinating life in the spotlight with her newly released memoir, Wildflower. Filled both with the adventures of her past and present, Barrymore discusses everything from learning to do laundry at age 14 to life as a wife and mother to her two daughters, Olive and Frankie. In true Barrymore fashion, she doesn’t shy away from the events that made her who she is today, instead telling her intimate stories in a way that will have you glued to each page as you try and absorb all of her sage advice.

Wildflower ($28; amazon.com

Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

White Collar Girl by Renée Rosen

Set in boisterous 1950s Chicago, this wonderfully feminist novel follows an ambitious female journalist named Jordan Walsh as she tries to make a name for herself in the male-dominated newsroom of the Chicago Tribune. Instead, she’s relegated to writing puff pieces for a column called "White Collar Girl." In her stalwart attempt to be taken seriously, she manages to uncover some secret information that may lead to her big break.

White Collar Girl ($11; amazon.com)

3 of 6 Courtesy

The Marriage Pact by M.J. Pullen

When a wannabe bride approaches the age of 30, the more restless she gets. Pullen deftly executes this character archetype with Marci Thompson, a woman who is failing to live out her childhood dream of living in a large suburban home with a husband and two children. Instead, she lives in a 480-square-foot apartment and is involved in an affair with her married boss. But when an old friend—with whom she made a drunken marriage pact 10 years earlier—resurfaces, things start to change.

The Marriage Pact ($14; amazon.com)

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Love Her, Love Her Not: The Hillary Paradox by Joanne Cronrath Bamberger

Hillary Clinton evokes a lot of feelings. As arguably the most powerful woman in American politics, the presidential hopeful is a divisive figure that evokes a range of feelings depending on who you talk to. With the 2016 presidential election just one year away, Joanne Cronrath Bamberger, the editor in chief of the digital magazine The Broad Side, recruited a host of diverse writers to contribute 28 essays that explore Clinton’s intricacies in a new way. This is a must-read for politicos everywhere—no matter if you support Clinton or not. 

Love Her, Love Her Not: The Hillary Paradox ($17; amazon.com)

 

Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own Person by Shonda Rhimes

As the writer and creator of mega-hit shows Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With MurderShonda Rhimes is the definition of a #girlboss. However, with a successful TV empire comes a lot of responsibility, work, and, for Rhimes, saying “no.” After an unintentionally enlightening conversation with her older sister, Rhimes decides to step outside of her comfort zone and start saying “yes” to every opportunity offered to her for one year. In Year of Yes, Rhimes uses these experiences to explain why saying “yes” has the ability to change your life for good.

Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own Person (available, November 10, $25; amazon.com)

 

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Make ‘Em Laugh by Debbie Reynolds

Most people know Debbie Reynolds—star of Singin’ in the Rain, How the West Was Won, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown (to name a few)—as America’s sweetheart, but it comes with no big surprise that the now 83-year-old has quite a few stories to tell. From performing for the Queen of England to hobnobbing with Lucille Ball and Frank Sinatra, she tells them all in her trademark lively, candid voice that will have you laughing just as the title suggests.  

Make ‘Em Laugh (available November 10, $18; amazon.com)

Want to join the conversation? Tweet us at @InStyle using the hashtag #instylebookclub with your thoughts and reflections!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!