5 Memoirs You Need to Read Before They Become Movies

Some of the best movies are not only based on true stories—they're told from the point of view of the person who actually lived it. In Wild, Cheryl Strayed documents her ambitious trek across the Pacific Crest Trail. Susanna Kaysen describes her stint as a mental patient in Girl, Interrupted.

In honor of the release of The Glass Castle, director Destin Daniel Cretton's movie based on Jeanette Walls's memoir of the same name starring Brie Larson, Naomi Watts, and Woody Harrelson, here are five titles to read before they get the big-screen treatment. 

WHEN BREATH BECOMES AIR BY PAUL KALANITHI

A neurosurgeon in his thirties with a penchant for literature tells the story of getting diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and living his remaining days to the fullest. 

H IS FOR HAWK BY HELEN MACDONALD

You don't have to be an ornithologist to appreciate naturalist Helen Macdonald's first-person account of adopting a deadly bird of prey—the goshawk—to cope with her father's death. 

PRIESTDADDY BY PATRICIA LOCKWOOD

The poet recounts moving back into her childhood home with her husband and Catholic priest father in this strangely captivating and hilarious tell-all. 

HILLBILLY ELEGY BY J.D. VANCE

In the wake of Trump's election, J.D. Vance's memoir about his working-class upbringing in a Rust Belt town offers pertinent theories about his supporters. 

NEGROLAND BY MARGO JEFFERSON

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author chronicles her privileged upbringing in the upper echelons of black society in Chicago.

