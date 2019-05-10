10 Books to Binge Over Memorial Day Weekend
Pre-game your Memorial Day weekend reading list with Nick Hornby's latest, a deep-dive into the infamy of Hollywood's Chateau Marmont, family dramas galore, and everything in between.
Click through to shop our top ten books out this May.
Strangers and Cousins
A wedding is thought to be a joyous occasion, but the recent goings-on in Rundle Junction threaten to make the event anything but for Clem and her family. Invest in a bigger clutch, because Leah Hager Cohen's latest is the perfect accessory for wedding season.
The Desert Sky Before Us
In Anne Valente's latest, two incredibly different sisters — Billie, a newly-released prisoner, and Rhiannon, a retired racecar driver — are forced to confront their shared history and grief while traveling across the country to honor their late mother's wishes.
Not Bad People
Three longtime friends find their lives spinning out of control after a seemingly benign New Year's Eve ritual looms as the potential cause of a deadly plane accident in Brandy Scott's debut novel.
Star-Crossed
A timely companion for the astrology-obsessed, Minnie Darke's latest follows two reunited childhood sweethearts, Justine and Nick, the latter of which lives his life according to the horoscopes in his favorite magazine, which Justine happens to write for. You can imagine what comes next ...
The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna
Fans of Elena Ferrante may enjoy Juliet Grames's debut about a family who leaves their Italian village ahead of World War II to emigrate to America.
How Not to Die Alone
Richard Roper's debut follows Andrew, a man whose job it is to find the next of kin for those who die alone, on his own journey to find meaning and kinship in life, and, ultimately, not die alone.
The Castle on Sunset: Life, Death, Love, Art, and Scandal at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont
Sean Levy dives into nearly a century of infamous goings-on at Hollywood's Cheateau Marmont in this comprehensive tome.
State of the Union
Nick Hornby's latest, which has already been adapted into a Sundance TV series, chronicles longtime couple Tom and Louise's conversations in a pub each week ahead of their marital counseling sessions.
The Bride Test
The second installment in Helen Hoang's Kiss Quotient series, The Bride Test tells the story of Esme Tran, a mixed-race Vietnamese girl brought to America to marry Khai, an autistic man convinced he's incapable of falling in love.
The Learning Curve
Berman's sophomore novel relies on the perspective of three different women whose lives are impacted by their respective relationships with a famous novelist and visiting professor.