The 5 Best New Books to Read This Month 

Spring is almost upon us, which means that soon enough, east coasters will be able to leave their self-imposed winter exile and read en plein air. If you need a recommendation ripe for hours planted on a park bench, we've got five. From Shobha Rao's feminist debut about two Indian girls struggling to maintain a friendship in the face of severe uncertainty to Corinne Sullivan's unputdownable page-turner that digs deep into private-school culture, here are the best new titles out this month.