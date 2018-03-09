The 5 Best New Books to Read This Month 

Copyright 2018 BONNINSTUDIO/Stocksy
Claire Stern
Mar 09, 2018 @ 2:15 pm

Spring is almost upon us, which means that soon enough, east coasters will be able to leave their self-imposed winter exile and read en plein air. If you need a recommendation ripe for hours planted on a park bench, we've got five. From Shobha Rao's feminist debut about two Indian girls struggling to maintain a friendship in the face of severe uncertainty to Corinne Sullivan's unputdownable page-turner that digs deep into private-school culture, here are the best new titles out this month.

1 of 5 Courtesy

INDECENT BY CORINNE SULLIVAN

Fans of Gossip Girl and Prep will take to Corinne Sullivan's debut that explores the nitty-gritty realities and pent-up sexual tension of private-school life. It's told through the lens of a timid, 22-year-old female narrator who takes a teaching gig at an all-boys academy in Westchester, New York and becomes entangled in an illicit affair with a student.

available at Amazon $23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

THE ITALIAN TEACHER BY TOM RACHMAN

The nuances of a fraught father-son relationship are fully unpacked when the Italian teacher son of a famous painter attempts to reconcile his father's success with his own personal career failures and ultimately hatches a scheme that leaves the art world speechless.

available at Amazon $18 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

BURY WHAT WE CANNOT TAKE BY Kirstin Chen

Set in Communist China during Mao's reign, Kirstin Chen's novel follows the plight of an intrepid nine-year-old girl, whose family flees to Hong Kong and leaves her behind as leverage to the government.

available at Amazon $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

GIRLS BURN BRIGHTER BY SHOBHA RAO

An incredibly raw and compelling story about two young girls who forge a strong bond while weaving saris in a small Indian village plagued by sexism and misogyny. After they fall victim to human trafficking, they attempt to find each other at whatever cost. 

available at Amazon $16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

STRAY CITY BY CHELSEY JOHNSON

A lesbian artist escapes the confines of her repressive Catholic upbringing and finds a new home in the free-spirited subculture of Portland. All is well until she has a brief sexual encounter with a man and winds up pregnant with a baby girl, who eventually grows up and demands answers about her estranged father. 

available at Amazon $26 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!