3 Books to Binge-Read Before They Get the Movie Treatment in March

We're always on the hunt for a scintillating new read, and this month, Hollywood has some intriguing suggestions. Because film adaptations can sometimes fall short of expectations, we turned to Amazon Editorial Director and self-professed bookworm Sara Nelson for which titles to breeze through before they hit the big screen.

From Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's beloved fairytale about a pilot and a young prince stranded in the desert to journalist Kim Barker's dramatic account of her time reporting from Afghanistan and Pakistan, here are her three picks.

Want to join the conversation? Tweet us at @InStyle using the hashtag #instylebookclub with your thoughts and reflections!

RELATED: 7 Life-Changing Books to Make Your Good Relationship Great