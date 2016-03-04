3 Books to Binge-Read Before They Get the Movie Treatment in March

Claire Stern
Mar 04, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

We're always on the hunt for a scintillating new read, and this month, Hollywood has some intriguing suggestions. Because film adaptations can sometimes fall short of expectations, we turned to Amazon Editorial Director and self-professed bookworm Sara Nelson for which titles to breeze through before they hit the big screen.

From Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's beloved fairytale about a pilot and a young prince stranded in the desert to journalist Kim Barker's dramatic account of her time reporting from Afghanistan and Pakistan, here are her three picks. 

The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

"First published in French in 1943, The Little Prince is a charming parable about an alien boy who crashes to earth that it's hard to believe it hasn't ever been made into an animated film—until now. The movie is not a straight adaptation, but I suspect its creativity and imagination—not to mention voice 'appearances' by Jeff Bridges, James Franco, and Rachel McAdams—would make author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry proud."

The Taliban Shuffle: Strange Days in Afghanistan and Pakistan by Kim Barker

"Not to be mistaken for the book of the same name by David Shafer, the movie Whiskey Tango Foxtrot is based on this memoir by journalist Kim Barker, which chronicles the time she spent reporting in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Given the sober subject matter, you might expect an equally sober cast. Instead, Barker is played by Tina Fey! It's a tall order to put a comedic stamp on this story, but I'm confident that she'll pull it off."

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs

"An eerie, captivating mystery of time jumps and very special characters. It could (and hopefully will) make an amazing movie of suspense and special effects, and if anyone can pull it off, Tim Burton is certainly the man to do it."

