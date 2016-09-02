9 Buzzy Books InStyle Editors Are Reading Over Labor Day Weekend

Claire Stern
Sep 02, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

So long, sweet summer. This weekend may mark the unofficial end to barbecues and free-flowing rosé, but it’s also the ideal time to soak up the last rays of sunshine and crack open that buzzy beach read everyone’s talking about. With that in mind, we asked InStyle’s resident bookworms what page-turning title they’re packing for the holiday. From Amy Schumer’s laugh-out-loud collection of essays to Elena Ferrante’s cult-favorite Neapolitan series, here are their choice picks.

Want to join the conversation? Post a #bookstagram using the hashtag #instylebookclub with your thoughts and reflections.

The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer

“I find her to be hilarious, and I predict I’ll be so involved with this book that I’ll forget to eat and miss my stop on the train. Even though I want to start reading it in the middle of the week, I’ll have to wait until the weekend when I don’t have any other distractions to really hunker down with it.”

—Anne Vorrasi, Lifestyle Editor

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

“What can I say, I’m a sucker for any Oprah’s book club selection, and I’m also a big fan of Colson Whitehead. I’m already obsessed with Cora, the complex main character—I can’t wait to follow her through this journey.”

—Selene Milano, InStyle.com Senior Beauty Editor

Modern Lovers by Emma Straub

“I’ll be closing out summer with a true beach read, courtesy of Emma Straub. This one centers on a group of friends and former college bandmates who grapple with marital issues and midlife crises as their own kids mature and live the lives they long for. My book club unanimously voted for it, which almost never happens!” 

—Claire Stern, Associate Editor

Grilled Cheese Kitchen by Heidi Gibson with Nate Pollak

“My favorite thing to do on weekends (especially long weekends) is to experiment in the kitchen. I just introduced my three-year-old daughter Riley to the joy of dipping a grilled cheese sandwich into tomato soup. So when I saw a copy of Grilled Cheese Kitchen in our offices, I grabbed it. The first words are pure poetry: ‘Grilled cheese is magical. Grilled cheese is love.’ (And in addition to recipes for 39 grilled cheese variations, the book also includes sections on soup, mac ’n’ cheese, and pickles!)”

—Leigh Belz Ray, Features and News Director

The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

“I’ve been dying to get into it but haven’t had the time yet. I love Emily Blunt and am excited for both the book and the movie.” 

—Kim Peiffer, InStyle.com Managing Editor

You’ll Grow Out of It by Jessi Klein

“Everyone is buzzing about Amy Schumer’s book of essays, but I’m just as excited to dive into Jessi Klein’s collection of personal stories about her hysterical and sometimes baffling way of adulting. Klein, who is the head writer and executive producer of Inside Amy Schumer, riffs on everything from dating to feminism, while peppering in shrewd cultural observations about really important things, like The Bachelor. It’s the perfect thing to help fill the void while Inside is on hiatus.” 

—Jennifer Ferrise, Senior Editor

The Christodora by Tim Murphy

“I love books about New York City’s grittier history and Christodora is a coming-of-age tale about Alphabet City, set in a famous Avenue B apartment building that started out as low-income housing and ultimately attracted artists including Iggy Pop. This book is a great follow-up to Ada Calhoun’s St. Marks is Dead.

—Faye Penn, Editorial Projects Director

The Women by T.C. Boyle

“I’ll be vacationing on Lake Michigan, so I want to get in the spirit of Wisconsin with a book about Frank Lloyd Wright [Ed note: Wright was born in Wisconsin]. I’m excited to read about all the drama behind the iconic buildings in the area.”

—Sam Broekema, Accessories Director

My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante

“I’m setting aside my favorite cheesy romance novels and diving headfirst into the Neapolitan series, a four-book masterpiece about the beauty of female friendships. I’m ready for a full on #girlsquad moment. Plus, the story is set in Naples and I have a feeling I’m going to want to pack my bags for Italy ASAP (with my girlfriends, of course).”

—Janelle Grodsky, Associate Editor

