9 Buzzy Books InStyle Editors Are Reading Over Labor Day Weekend

So long, sweet summer. This weekend may mark the unofficial end to barbecues and free-flowing rosé, but it’s also the ideal time to soak up the last rays of sunshine and crack open that buzzy beach read everyone’s talking about. With that in mind, we asked InStyle’s resident bookworms what page-turning title they’re packing for the holiday. From Amy Schumer’s laugh-out-loud collection of essays to Elena Ferrante’s cult-favorite Neapolitan series, here are their choice picks.

Want to join the conversation? Post a #bookstagram using the hashtag #instylebookclub with your thoughts and reflections.