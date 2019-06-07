12 June Books to Add to Your Summer Reading List
Sun's out, tons [of summer reads] out?
That beach-ready weather is finally here, and what better accessory to pair with your new suit than a buzzy novel? Between tales of the Kennedy children, a motivational memoir from journalist and fashion icon Elaine Welteroth, and Elizabeth Gilbert's dazzling look at the '40s theater world, there's truly something for everyone out this June.
Click through to explore the titles we're most excited about.
The Porpoise (June 18)
From Mark Haddon, the bestselling author of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, comes a modern retelling of the legend of Antiochus.
The Last Collection (June 25)
Jeanne Mackin's latest foray into historical fiction lends a glimpse into the world of Parisian high fashion in 1938, and the ongoing feud between designers Coco Chanel and Elsa Schiaparelli.
Searching for Sylvie Lee (June 4)
The latest from Jean Kwok, Searching for Sylvie follows an immigrant family in the aftermath of their eldest daughter's disappearance.
More Than Enough (June 11)
Barrier-breaking journalist Elaine Welteroth recounts her story in this motivational memoir hybrid.
Mrs. Everything (June 11)
Jennifer Weiner is back with a novel that straddles the lives of two seemingly opposite sisters, beginning with their 1950s upbringing and stretching to the present day.
Bunny (June 11)
Mona Awad's gripping follow up to 13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl puts a unique and horrific spin on a narrative about a female clique at an elite college.
City of Girls (June 4)
Best-selling author Elizabeth Gilbert (Eat, Pray, Love) transports audiences to the flamboyant theater world of N.Y.C. in the '40s through the eyes of 19-year-old Vivian.
The Travelers (June 18)
Regina Porter's ambitious debut follows two families (one white and one black) through their parallel lives, beginning in the 1950s and concluding with the early years of Barack Obama's presidency.
Gone Too Long (June 25)
Award-winning author Lori Roy's latest thriller tells the story of two women, the daughter of a late KKK leader and a young girl abducted by the Klan.
The Kennedy Heirs (June 11)
Renowned biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli takes readers into the private lives of the children of America's most beloved family, the Kennedys.
The Most Fun We Ever Had (June 25)
Claire Lombardo's long-anticipated debut trails the four vastly different Sorenson daughters through nearly a half-century.
Her Daughter's Mother (June 18)
In Daniela Petrova's debut novel, Lana seeks out her egg donor, striking up a friendship with the unsuspecting Katya. But when Katya suddenly goes missing, Lana's motives are called into question.