7 Summer Reads to Bring on Your Next Beach Trip

Claire Stern
Jun 02, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

It's starting to feel a lot like summer, which means you can finally enjoy a pleasant respite outdoors—ideally with a good book in hand (and a glass of rosé in the other). Ahead of the weekend, we rounded up seven of this month's buzziest new releases that promise to be great beachside companions. From Roxane Gay's deeply personal memoir to Lauren Weisberger's witty novel about a young tennis pro, here are the page-turners that everyone will be talking about.

HUNGER BY ROXANE GAY

Feminist culture writer Roxane Gay gets candid about body image and being a victim of childhood sexual assault in this brutally honest, engaging memoir.

THE SINGLES GAME BY LAUREN WEISBERGER

This dishy story from the author of The Devil Wears Prada follows a young tennis pro named Charlie Silver who ditches her good girl persona for a glamorous, jet-setting life that quickly becomes fodder for tabloids. 

THE BRIGHT HOUR BY NINA RIGGS

Fans of Paul Kalanithi's heart-wrenching memoir will enjoy this poignant story about how a grown woman—who's also a direct descendant of Ralph Waldo Emerson—spends her last days after being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

THE MINISTRY OF UTMOST HAPPINESS BY ARUNDHATI ROY

The God of Small Things makes her triumphant return 20 years later with a new, deeply imaginative story about a compelling cast of characters from all walks of life across India (and Iraq and California), as they confront complex issues of ethnicity, religion, and gender.

THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO BY TAYLOR JENKINS REID

The titular character of this novel is an aging Hollywood actress who curiously opts to divulge a treasure trove of salacious secrets from her years in the spotlight to a virtually unknown magazine reporter. 

OUR LITTLE RACKET BY ANGELICA BAKER

This intriguing debut centers on a circle of women in Greenwich, Conn. who bear witness to a banker's shady business practices during the 2008 financial crisis.

DO NOT BECOME ALARMED BY MAILE MELOY

On a family cruise gone awry, two sets of parents dock in Central America and lose their children. Written from alternating points of view, the tension will keep your heart racing with every page, as you become increasingly invested in the uncertain fate of each narrator.

