11 July Books That Belong in Your Tote Bag

What are Summer Fridays for if not catching up on your reading? Pack one of these July books in your tote and hit the beach/coffee shop/[insert preferred reading locale here]. Between in-depth biographies, royal historical fiction, and family dramas, there's something for everyone out this month.

Scroll down below for a preview of the July books we can't put down.

RELATED: 9 July TV Shows More Mesmerizing Than Fireworks

Family of Origin (July 16)

Image zoom CJ Hauser's latest explores the ties that bind as estranged siblings Nolan and Elsa reunite after their biologist father's death. They soon find themselves face to face on an island, their father's colleagues and the search for a rare sea duck the only things standing between them. To buy: $18; amazon.com Courtesy

America's Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr. (July 9)

Image zoom As a friend of the late JFK Jr., Steven M. Gillon intersperses personal anecdotes with insider interviews and extensive research in this comprehensive biography. To buy: $20; amazon.com Courtesy

The Gifted School (July 2)

Image zoom Bruce Holsinger's tale of parents and students whose drive to get ahead begins to eclipse all else feels particularly relevant in light of the college admissions scandal. If Lori Loughlin ever decides to start a book club, this would be a smart first pick. To buy: $18; amazon.com Courtesy

The Golden Hour (July 9)

Image zoom Beatriz Williams's WWII-era follow up to the bestselling Summer Wives tells the story of Lulu, a reporter who finds herself ensnared in a traitorous plot involving the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. To buy: $18; amazon.com Courtesy

If You Want to Make God Laugh (July 16)

Image zoom Bianca Marais's sophomore novel follows the seemingly disparate lives of three women — a former nun, a pregnant and poverty-stricken teen, and a well-off socialite — living in post-Apartheid South Africa. To buy: $18; amazon.com Courtesy

Meet Me in Monaco (July 23)

Image zoom Set against the glamorous backdrop of Grace Kelly's royal wedding, Hazel Gaynor and Heather Webb's work of historical fiction follows boutique owner Sophie Duval, whose chance encounter with the Princess-to-be changes the trajectory of her life. To buy: $18; amazon.com Courtesy

Supper Club (July 9)

Image zoom Lara Williams's debut trails unobtrusive Roberta, who's spent years suppressing her desires (for food, companionship). When she meets free-spirited Stevie the titular Supper Club is born — a bacchanalian-type celebration of food and the women who eat it. But is it all enough to leave Roberta sated? To buy: $18; amazon.com Courtesy

Four Friends (July 9)

Image zoom Bestselling author William D. Cohan documents the lives of four of his friends from boarding school who suffered untimely deaths — among them, John F. Kennedy Jr. To buy: $20; amazon.com Courtesy

We Came Here to Forget (July 2)

Image zoom From Andrea Dunlop, the author of She Regrets Nothing, comes the story of Kate, a skier with Olympic dreams who flees to Buenos Aires to reinvent herself after learning a shocking secret about her family. To buy: $18; amazon.com Courtesy

Lock Every Door (July 2)

Image zoom Set within the walls of a wealthy N.Y.C. residence, Riley Sager's latest thriller shadows Jules, whose seemingly ideal apartment sitting job grows more and more foreboding as the days wear on. To buy: $18; amazon.com Courtesy

The Enlightenment of Bees (July 9)