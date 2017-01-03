7 Books You Need to Read in January 2017

Claire Stern
Jan 03, 2017 @ 11:00 am

The holidays may have come and gone, but, let's be honest, it's still way too cold to do anything leisurely outdoors. Thankfully, January offers a slew of new book releases that are guaranteed to help you bide time until the weather becomes slightly more tolerable. From Mindy Mejia's Gone Girl-esque thriller to Kayla Rae Whitaker's creative debut about an animation duo, here's everything we're reading this month—and you should, too.

Everything You Want Me to Be by Mindy Mejia

Fans of Gillian Flynn's Gone Girl will devour this fast-paced story about a young woman who's brutally murdered on the opening night of her high school play. 

Lucky Boy by Shanthi Sekaran

A moving story about a young boy who's fiercely loved by two mothers: the undocumented immigrant who gave birth to him and the barren woman who became his caretaker. 

The Animators by Kayla Rae Whitaker

An intriguing debut about two friends who find success in the field of visual animation only to watch it slip away as the realities of their relationship set in. 

Perfect Little World by Kevin Wilson

What happens when ten children are raised without knowing the identity of their biological parents? That's what one child psychologist hopes to find out in this oddly compelling story. 

The Futures by Anna Pitoniak

Anna Pitoniak's inspired debut centers on two recent college grads who move to New York City together during the 2008 recession and watch their relationship change drastically. 

A Word for Love by Emily Robbins

This complex love story follows an American exchange student who travels to Syria and bears witness to a star-crossed romance between a housemaid and a policeman. 

The Most Dangerous Place on Earth by Lindsey Lee Johnson

The title of this engrossing drama refers to a local high school north of San Francisco, where affluent students become embroiled in high-stakes drama with their teachers and, of course, each other. 

