7 Books You Need to Read in January 2017

The holidays may have come and gone, but, let's be honest, it's still way too cold to do anything leisurely outdoors. Thankfully, January offers a slew of new book releases that are guaranteed to help you bide time until the weather becomes slightly more tolerable. From Mindy Mejia's Gone Girl-esque thriller to Kayla Rae Whitaker's creative debut about an animation duo, here's everything we're reading this month—and you should, too.