"I have Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney's debut, The Nest, on my desk and plan to have it skip the line on my nightstand to 'on deck.' I read this great Vulture piece about the author and then got into the office and realized—nice!—I already had a copy waiting for me. I'm drawn to quirky-dysfunctional family fiction and this is exactly that: the story of four adult siblings reuniting to squabble over the family's joint trust fund."

—Leigh Belz Ray, features and news director

"As an angsty teen, I was fixated with Salinger's Glass family, and the Plumbs seem to be the next generation of privileged, eccentric, and profoundly troubled Manhattanites. (The eldest brother, fresh out of rehab after getting in a drunk driving accident, has definite Buddy vibes.) Plus, it has Amy Poehler's stamp of approval, which is reason enough for me."

—Claire Stern, associate editor