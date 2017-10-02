Gray Malin's Destination Photos Will Make You Want to Book a Trip ASAP

Courtesy of Gray Malin
Claire Stern
Oct 02, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

It's that time of year when summer vacation has come and gone and the holiday season is looming strong. For a dose of travel inspiration outside the confines of Instagram, photographer Gray Malin's new book, Escape ($28; amazon.com), out tomorrow from Abrams, features his images of beaches, mountains, islands, and parks in St. Barths, Park City, Oahu, Chicago, and myriad other destinations, in all of their picturesque glory, along with first-person anecdotes.

VIDEO: The 10 Most-Pinned Travel Destinations in the World

Here, an exclusive look at Malin's new book. Make sure your passport is handy.

1 of 5 Courtesy of Gray Malin

MONTAUK SURFERS VERTICAL, HAMPTONS

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy of Gray Malin

LITTLE WHISTLER PEAK, WHISTLER

3 of 5 Courtesy of Gray Malin

WAILEA PADDLE BOARDERS, MAUI

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy of Gray Malin

HYDE PARK, LONDON

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy of Gray Malin

HYDE PARK, LONDON

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!