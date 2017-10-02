Gray Malin's Destination Photos Will Make You Want to Book a Trip ASAP

It's that time of year when summer vacation has come and gone and the holiday season is looming strong. For a dose of travel inspiration outside the confines of Instagram, photographer Gray Malin's new book, Escape ($28; amazon.com), out tomorrow from Abrams, features his images of beaches, mountains, islands, and parks in St. Barths, Park City, Oahu, Chicago, and myriad other destinations, in all of their picturesque glory, along with first-person anecdotes.

Here, an exclusive look at Malin's new book. Make sure your passport is handy.