Wonder Writer R.J. Palacio Got the Idea for Her New Movie From Her Kid

This back-to-school season, Gap Kids is celebrating the return to classrooms with a new campaign about confidence, self-care, and acceptance among students (oh yeah, and a new line of clothing!). The "Forward With" campaign features a series of short videos starring inspiring community leaders who have made a major difference in kids’ lives.

At top, InStyle premieres the latest and final short film, Forward with Kindness, a mini-documentary about how Wonder, the upcoming movie starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, and Jacob Tremblay and based on the best-selling book by Raquel Palacio, came to be. Wonder, in theaters Nov. 17, tells the story of Auggie Pullman, a child born with severe facial differences, and how his family navigates challenges like bullying, self-image, and individuality.

Dale Robinette

Palacio opened up about the exact moment when the idea for this narrative hit her as well as how blown away she was by Tremblay's talent. “Even thought he was maybe the youngest of the kids, he was still a professional actor showing them the ropes of being on camera," she said of the 10-year-old wunderkind.

The Gap campaign, she said, was an opportunity to expand on her book’s messages of tolerance and kindness—and a chance to explore the self-expression involved in getting dressed every morning. “Extending the idea of dressing beyond clothing to traits and behaviors that lead to a child’s success is a celebration of the progress we’ve made as human beings."

Watch Palacio describe the very moment Wonder came to her in the video above.