9 Books to Read (or Gift!) This February
Stumped on what to gift your bae (or bestie) this Valentine's Day? Defy the Hallmark-inspired norm and fill your Amazon cart with something everyone could use: a good book. Hosting both stunning debuts and buzzy follow-ups from established writers, February's slate of new lit is reason enough to invest in that book case you've been eyeing.
Put Marie Kondo out of your mind and keep scrolling to explore this month's hottest new releases.
Leading Men (Feb. 12)
Guggenheim fellow Christopher Castellani interweaves fact and fiction in a sweeping tale that follows playwright Tennessee Williams's boyfriend of 15 years, Frank Merlo.
American Pop (Feb. 5)
Snowden Wright's novel introduces us to multiple generations of the cola empire's preeminent Southern family, The Forsters (along with the decades of baggage they've all accrued).
The Psychology of Time Travel (Feb. 12)
Time travel tends to be a man's game, but Kate Mascarenhas's debut novel breaks the mold (and the time-space continuum), exploring how a team of female scientists's contributions to the first-ever time machine changes the future fifty years later.
The Sisters Hemingway (Feb. 12)
In the second of Annie England Noble's Cold River novels, three estranged sisters, each named by their Hemingway-obsessed mother after one of the writer's wives, are forced to salvage their bond as they piece together the mysteries of their collective past.
The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls (Feb. 19)
Longtime journalist Anissa Gray's buzzy debut novel follows three adult sisters and the role reversal that ensues when the eldest among them is arrested.
Where Reasons End (Feb. 5)
Yiyun Li, who lost her own child to suicide in 2017, composes a novel of imagined conversations between the narrator and her deceased son.
I Owe You One (Feb. 5)
Confessions of a Shopaholic author Sophia Kinsella's latest is as sure to spark joy as it is to find a piece of yourself in plucky heroine Fixie Farr — if not, I'll owe you one.
The Secrets of Clouds (Feb. 19)
Historical fiction doyenne Alyson Richman makes her foray into the contemporary with a riveting tale that explores the bond between an isolated student and his connection to the outside world: his tutor.
The Last Romantics (Feb. 5)
The sophomore novel from best-selling author Tara Conklin delivers a century-spanning tale of family and forgiveness.