9 Books to Read (or Gift!) This February

Stumped on what to gift your bae (or bestie) this Valentine's Day? Defy the Hallmark-inspired norm and fill your Amazon cart with something everyone could use: a good book. Hosting both stunning debuts and buzzy follow-ups from established writers, February's slate of new lit is reason enough to invest in that book case you've been eyeing.

Put Marie Kondo out of your mind and keep scrolling to explore this month's hottest new releases.