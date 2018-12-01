7 December Books You'll Tear Through Faster Than the Wrapping On Your Holiday Gifts
What better time to catch up on reading than when you not only have days of forced freedom (aka national holidays) and it's too cold to leave your house? Enter: the 7 books coming out this December that you'll want to read again and again, buy all your friends and/or family members, and praise endlessly on Goodreads.
Keep scrolling for a preview of December's best literary finds.
Watching You (Dec. 26)
Big Little Lies-esque small town drama with stakes as high as Amy from Gone Girl's IQ, Lisa Jewell's latest thriller is not to be missed.
The Gown: A Novel of the Royal Wedding (Dec. 31)
Royal watchers and history buffs alike will fall in love with Jennifer Robson's generation spanning novel centered on Queen Elizabeth's iconic wedding gown.
Milkman (Dec. 4)
Winner of the Man Booker Prize, Anna Burns's evocative novel set during the North Ireland Conflict is touted as one of the year's very best.
The Accidental Beauty Queen (Dec. 4)
Bring The Parent Trap into the elite pageant world and you have this charming and breezy read from author and Hallmark Channel writer Teri Wilson.
Half of What You Hear (Dec. 31)
Detox from the holidays with Kristyn Kusek Lewis's novel of a small and well-to-do Virginia town, its meddlesome residents, and the decades of secrets within its walls.
My Favorite Half-Night Stand (Dec. 4)
If the clever title doesn't catch your eye, perhaps the plot dating app-centered plot will strike a cord.
Once Upon a River (Dec. 4)
A mosaic of modern folklore, Diane Setterfield's magical tale revolves around the mysterious appearance of a young girl and the three families who insist she belongs to them.