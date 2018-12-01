7 December Books You'll Tear Through Faster Than the Wrapping On Your Holiday Gifts

What better time to catch up on reading than when you not only have days of forced freedom (aka national holidays) and it's too cold to leave your house? Enter: the 7 books coming out this December that you'll want to read again and again, buy all your friends and/or family members, and praise endlessly on Goodreads.

Keep scrolling for a preview of December's best literary finds.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: What's On Jon Hamm's Reading List?