InStyle Book Club: 6 December Titles You Need to Bring on Your Winter Vacation

The beautiful Japanese woman hesitantly peering through drapes on the cover of Jackie Copleton's new book is a harbinger of unexpected things to come. Her name is Amaterasu Takahashi, and she's living a quiet life in Philadelphia after losing her grandson and daughter during the Nagasaki bombing (or so she thinks), until she opens her front door to a man claiming to be her progeny. And he's brought along a briefcase full of family secrets that'll unfold in dramatic fashion. It's Memoirs of a Geisha meets The Piano Teacher, in the best way.

