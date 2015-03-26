whitelogo
whitelogo
Coffee-Table Book With a Cause
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Reviews & Coverage
Books
Coffee-Table Book With a Cause
InStyle.com
Mar 26, 2015 @ 12:58 pm
Gap Book
Sarah Jessica Parker, photographed in 2002 by Mikael Jansson
Mikael Jansson
Gap Book
Lenny Kravitz, photographed in 1993 by Patrick Demarchelier
Patrick Demarchelier
Gap Book
Julianne Moore, photographed in 1999 by Walter Chin
Walter Chin
Gap Book
Kim Basinger, photographed in 1989 by Herb Ritts
Walter Chin
Gap Book
Jada Pinkett Smith, photographed in 2004 by Mikael Jansson
Mikael Jansson
1
of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5
Mikael Jansson
Gap Book
Sarah Jessica Parker, photographed in 2002 by Mikael Jansson
Advertisement
2 of 5
Patrick Demarchelier
Gap Book
Lenny Kravitz, photographed in 1993 by Patrick Demarchelier
3 of 5
Walter Chin
Gap Book
Julianne Moore, photographed in 1999 by Walter Chin
Advertisement
4 of 5
Walter Chin
Gap Book
Kim Basinger, photographed in 1989 by Herb Ritts
Advertisement
5 of 5
Mikael Jansson
Gap Book
Jada Pinkett Smith, photographed in 2004 by Mikael Jansson
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!