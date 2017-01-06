The 8 Books We're Most Excited for in 2017

Courtesy (4)
Olivia Bahou
Jan 06, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Hello, 2017. Every January, we look forward to new beginnings, and nothing helps you keep that New Year’s resolution better than carving out some me-time. This year, we’re making time in our busy schedules to relax, rejuvenate, and recharge, and nothing says “R&R” quite like curling up with a good book.

To please your inner bibliophile, we’ve rounded up six novels and two much-anticipated memoirs that we can’t wait to get on our shelves this year. From J.P. Delaney’s The Girl Before, which is already in the works to become a major motion picture, to Caitlyn Jenner’s tell-all, The Secrets of My Life, here are the eight books that are already on our radar for 2017.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Everything You Want Me to Be, by Mindy Mejia

Kick off 2017 with this psychological thriller that recounts the events leading up to a brutal high school murder. Out Jan. 3.

available at Amazon $26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

The Girl Before, by J.P. Delaney

First there was Gone Girl, then The Girl on the Train, now The Girl Before is the latest thriller promising to keep you guessing. Grab your copy on Jan. 24 and get to reading before the movie adaptation, directed by Ron Howard, hits theaters.

available at Amazon $20 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

How to Murder Your Life, by Cat Marnell

XoJane's drug-addicted beauty editor is back in a big way. After quitting her job in 2012, Marnell finally got clean and she's telling the tale. Her book, out Jan. 31, is "a candid and darkly humorous memoir of prescription drug addiction and self-sabotage, set in the glamorous world of fashion magazines and downtown nightclubs." Yeah, we're intrigued too.

available at Amazon $16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

My Not So Perfect Life, by Sophie Kinsella

The author behind every shopping-addict's favorite movie, Confessions of a Shopaholic, is back with a modern-update on the workplace drama—fake Instagram posts included. Millennials and moms alike will find fun in this quirky novel, out Feb. 7.

available at Amazon $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

The Horse Dancer, by Jojo Moyes

From the author who brought you the tear-jerker Me Before You, this tale about a horse-loving 14-year-old and the foster family that takes her in has the same highs and lows that we've come to expect from Moyes. Prepare for all the feels when this novel hits stands on April 11.

available at Amazon $16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

The Secrets of My Life, by Caitlyn Jenner

The "world's most famous transgender woman" is finally telling all in this revealing biography, co-written by Friday Night Lights author Buzz Bissinger. On April 25, prepare to have an even better understanding of the family dynamics in the Kar-Jenner clan.

available at Amazon $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Anything Is Possible, by Elizabeth Strout

Fans of Love Actually will love this novel about a cast of characters whose lives are weaved together through love, jealousy, and loneliness. Carve out some free time the week of April 25, because you won't be able to put down this page-turner.

available at Amazon $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Macall B. Polay/HBO

The Winds of Winter, by George R. R. Martin

Okay, so there's no confirmation that the sixth book in the series that brought us Game of Thrones will come out in 2017, but hey, a girl can dream. Here's to hoping Martin got some help with that writer's block.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!