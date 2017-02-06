7 Non-Cheesy Books That Will Help You Strengthen Your Relationship

Valentine’s Day is a complicated occasion. It is, of course, a time to celebrate love, but for many, it feels more like a call to action. Should I be working on my relationship? Am I doing enough for my partner? Do I need to order a copy of “He’s Just Not That Into You”?

Though self-help books may seem like the answer to all your relationship woes, we think there are other reading materials that can help you sort your thoughts and establish your priorities while under the hazy influence of love.

These seven glorious reads will teach you a thing or two about the power of love and what it means to be in a successful relationship—they’re all really enjoyable, too.

Read up, young grasshopper, the secret to true romance awaits…