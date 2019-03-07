8 Books to Read This March
Still fully freezing outside (even though it's MARCH and UGH)? Switch things up during your cuddly Saturday spent under the covers and reach for a book instead of the remote.
This month's offerings include contemporary family dramas, a historical imagining of one of America's most prominent first daughters, and an anthology that will help you brush up on your women's history. Click through for more must-read books available this month.
The Women's Suffrage Movement (March 5)
Just in time for Women’s History Month, brush up on the history of women’s suffrage with this comprehensive anthology — complete with a foreword from our generation’s most prominent feminist, Gloria Steinem.
The Altruists (March 5)
This globe-spanning story follows the unconventional reunion of a family struggling to work through generations of resentment.
Oksana, Behave! (March 19)
Maria Kuznetsova's coming-of-age tome follows rebellious Ukranian immigrant Oksana as she romanticizes the country of her youth.
Tomorrow There Will Be Sun (March 12)
What began as a dream vacation soon devolves into an anxiety-ridden nightmare in Dana Reinhardt's debut adult novel.
American Princess: a Novel of First Daughter Alice Roosevelt (March 12)
Stephanie Marie Thornton's fictionalized look at the life of Teddy Roosevelt's socialite daughter, Alice, is as juicy and enlightening as a page in Meghan Markle's diary.
Yes She Can (March 5)
An empowering look back at the Obama administation through the words and experiences of 20 young female White House staffers.
Baby of the Family (March 5)
Maura Roosevelt's multi-perspective debut novel examines the interwoven lives of the children of an American empire after the family patriarch passes away.
If, Then (March 12)
Kate Hope Day's Oregon-set novel follows four neighbors plagued by disturbing visions.