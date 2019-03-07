8 Books to Read This March

By Isabel Jones
Mar 07, 2019 @ 12:00 pm
Courtesy

Still fully freezing outside (even though it's MARCH and UGH)? Switch things up during your cuddly Saturday spent under the covers and reach for a book instead of the remote.

This month's offerings include contemporary family dramas, a historical imagining of one of America's most prominent first daughters, and an anthology that will help you brush up on your women's history. Click through for more must-read books available this month. 

1 of 9

The Women's Suffrage Movement (March 5)

Amazon
$17
from Amazon
Shop It

 Just in time for Women’s History Month, brush up on the history of women’s suffrage with this comprehensive anthology — complete with a foreword from our generation’s most prominent feminist, Gloria Steinem.

2 of 9

The Altruists (March 5)

Amazon
$17
from Amazom
Shop It

This globe-spanning story follows the unconventional reunion of a family struggling to work through generations of resentment.

3 of 9

Oksana, Behave! (March 19)

Amazon
$17
from Amazon
Shop It

Maria Kuznetsova's coming-of-age tome follows rebellious Ukranian immigrant Oksana as she romanticizes the country of her youth. 

4 of 9

Tomorrow There Will Be Sun (March 12)

Amazon
$17
from Amazon
Shop It

What began as a dream vacation soon devolves into an anxiety-ridden nightmare in Dana Reinhardt's debut adult novel.

5 of 9

American Princess: a Novel of First Daughter Alice Roosevelt (March 12)

Amazon
$11
from Amazon
Shop It

Stephanie Marie Thornton's fictionalized look at the life of Teddy Roosevelt's socialite daughter, Alice, is as juicy and enlightening as a page in Meghan Markle's diary. 

6 of 9

Yes She Can (March 5)

Amazon
$13
from Amazon
Shop It

An empowering look back at the Obama administation through the words and experiences of 20 young female White House staffers. 

7 of 9

Baby of the Family (March 5)

Amazon
$18
from Amazon
Shop It

Maura Roosevelt's multi-perspective debut novel examines the interwoven lives of the children of an American empire after the family patriarch passes away. 

8 of 9

If, Then (March 12)

Amazon
$18
from Amazon
Shop It

Kate Hope Day's Oregon-set novel follows four neighbors plagued by disturbing visions.

