7 Books You Need to Binge-Read During Awards Season

Thanks to trailblazers like Laverne Cox and Caitlyn Jenner, 2015 was a big year for the transgender community, and we have a feeling that the good momentum will continue in the new year with the book-to-movie adaptation of David Ebershoff's The Danish Girl, which stars Eddie Redmayne in the title role alongside on-screen wife Alicia Vikander. Loosely inspired by the lives of Danish partners Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener, the book tells the remarkable story of a woman finding her true self, and being forced to compromise it with her marriage. The prose is deeply moving, and the film is acting at its finest.