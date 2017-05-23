9 Buzzy Books We're Reading Over Memorial Day Weekend

“Okay so I technically read this memoir pre-Memorial day, but given how feverishly I burned through the 300-plus pages, I think it’s worthy of your time on vacation. A brief primer for those unfamiliar with the author, Joan Juliet Buck, or the glossy circumstances of her life: As both the daughter of a successful film producer and the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, she spent her childhood surrounded by a who’s who of Old Hollywood before finding her career path amongst the fashion world elite (Karl Lagerfeld is one of her best friends, NBD). And while the book’s inevitable name-dropping is obviously a big draw, it’s unapologetically frank tone and Buck’s wry, whip-smart observations—the woman can write!—will leave you far more satisfied than a fluffy beach read would.” —Alison Syrett, Fashion Writer