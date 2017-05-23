9 Buzzy Books We're Reading Over Memorial Day Weekend

Courtesy (6)
Memorial Day Weekend is upon us. As you load up your weekender bag with the requisite beach cover-ups and bottles of rosé, you’ll want to throw in a book or two for a welcome distraction from poolside antics. From Paula Hawkins’s new murder mystery to Andrew Morton’s in-depth biography of the late Princess Diana, here’s what our editors will be reading as they usher in summer.
8 of 9 Courtesy
Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City 2001-2011 by Lizzy Goodman
