11 Celebrity Books That We Read This Year (and You Should, Too)

With early call times, demanding schedules, and a slew of high-profile engagements to deal with on the regular, it's surprising that our favorite actors, musicians, designers, and political trailblazers find the time (not to mention the energy) to hunker down and write. Yet, unbeknownst to us, many manage to do so year after year. 2015 brought a vast pool of impressive page-turners from familiar faces—Lena Dunham, Aziz Ansari, and Drew Barrymore, to name a few—that are definitely worth downloading to your tablet or dropping in your shopping cart ASAP, if you haven't already. Check 'em out below.

WILDFLOWER BY DREW BARRYMORE

Barrymore's cheerful second memoir may be much more vanilla than her first go-around, Little Girl Lost, which chronicles her drug-and-alcohol-fueled youth, but it still delivers with highly entertaining stories about friends and collaborators including Cameron Diaz, Adam Sandler, and, yes, Steven Spielberg.

NOT THAT KIND OF GIRL BY LENA DUNHAM

Lena Dunham's hilarious and incredibly candid collection of essays marks her first-ever literary work, but it could very well be her magnum opus. With gutsy first-person accounts of losing her virginity, combating anxiety disorders, and thoughtful musings on the buzzy topic of campus rape, you'll be engrossed from start to finish.

MY LIFE ON THE ROAD BY GLORIA STEINEM

If you want to start 2016 feeling incredibly inspired, pick up Steinem's refreshing memoir, which traces her impressive life as a traveler and activist, from the founding of Ms.magazine to present day.

DEAR MR. YOU BY MARY-LOUISE PARKER

The award-winning actress takes an unconventional approach to memoir writing by drafting a series of letters to men—fictional and real—in her life. Romantic, happy, and sometimes heartbreaking, each one provides an intimate, imaginative look at her past.

BLISS BY SHAY MITCHELL

The Pretty Little Liars actress joins forces with her bestie Michaela Blaney to write this glitzy tale of millennial life through the lense of Sophia, Demi, and Leandra, a trio of twentysomethings trying to make sense of their newfound adulthood.

WHY NOT ME? BY MINDY KALING

If you enjoyed Kaling's first book, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns), you'll eat up her latest collection of LOL-worthy essays that tackle hot topics like body image in Hollywood and her self-described "weird as hell" relationship with Mindy Project co-star BJ Novak.

STRONG LOOKS BETTER NAKED BY KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

Whether or not you keep up with the Kardashians, readers who have experienced body image issues will find a new role model in this ballsy member of reality TV's first family, who shares how she learned to feel confident in her own skin after years in front of the camera.

BOYS IN THE TREES BY CARLY SIMON

The rock star recounts her epic life from her privileged childhood (her father, Richard L. Simon, was a co-founder of publishing giant Simon & Schuster) to penning Grammy Award-winning songs and marrying James Taylor.

MODERN ROMANCE BY AZIZ ANSARI

If you've already binge-watched Ansari's new Netflix show, Master of None, in its entirety, then you can get your comedy fix with the actor's thoughtful exploration of what it's like dating in the age of texting and Tinder. As he so aptly discovers, it's awkward, fraught with problems, and painfully funny.

MY JOURNEY BY DONNA KARAN

The designer's vivid memoir provides intimate details about her beginnings in fashion as an intern at Anne Klein and her eventual spiritual awakening that helped her imagine thoughtful collections every season at the helm of DKNY. (Also, Barbra Streisand writes the forward!).

YEAR OF YES BY SHONDA RHIMES

Creating smash-hit shows like Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, and Scandal will afford you a lot of amazing opportunities. In this creative memoir-slash-self-help book, Rhimes vows to be less of an introvert and start saying "yes" instead of "no" to invitations most people only dream about for one whole calendar year.

