7 Books You Won’t Be Able to Put Down This Month

May is here, which means the unofficial start of summer (aka Memorial Day) is so close, you can almost feel the sand between your toes. In case you need a reason to get out of bed and breathe in the fresh spring air, we rounded up the best new books that you should throw in your beach bag (or download to your Kindle, if that's your thing). From Paula Hawkins's new psychological thriller to Patricia Lockwood's candid memoir about being the daughter of a Catholic priest, here's what you should be reading this month.

It's Always the Husband by Michele Campbell

There's no shortage of drama and suspense in this novel about three college frenemies whose lives become inextricably linked after witnessing a mutual friend's death. 

Into the Water by Paula Hawkins

The author of The Girl on the Train makes her triumphant return with what's sure to be this summer's most talked about mystery: a single mom who mysteriously winds up dead in a river that's claimed the lives of several other women in town.

The Heirs by Susan Rieger

Fans of Salinger's stories about Manhattan's elite will enjoy this novel about privileged siblings who grapple with the state of their inheritance and long-held secrets that emerge in the wake of their father's death. 

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

The titular heroine of Gail Honeyman's novel may be unorthodox (read: timid and socially awkward), but her oddities can be attributed to a dark childhood that make her journey to self-discovery every bit rewarding. 

Touch by Courtney Maum

Touch follows a high-powered New York City trend forecaster who discovers the importance of human interaction in the midst of shilling her tech-focused brand. 

Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood

A first-of-its-kind memoir about what it's really like to grow up in the home of a Catholic priest—not to mention one who strums guitar in his underwear—and move back in for a brief stint as an adult with your husband. 

The Awkward Age by Francesca Segal

"Awkward" is a perfect descriptor for this page-turning novel about an adult couple whose respective children from previous marriages unexpectedly strike up a romance in the midst of merging households. 

