7 Books You Won’t Be Able to Put Down This Month

May is here, which means the unofficial start of summer (aka Memorial Day) is so close, you can almost feel the sand between your toes. In case you need a reason to get out of bed and breathe in the fresh spring air, we rounded up the best new books that you should throw in your beach bag (or download to your Kindle, if that's your thing). From Paula Hawkins's new psychological thriller to Patricia Lockwood's candid memoir about being the daughter of a Catholic priest, here's what you should be reading this month.