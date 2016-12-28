The 9 Best Celebrity Memoirs We Read in 2016

In the age of social media, celebrities are sharing their stories and thoughts more freely than ever. Thanks to Instagram, we know Kim Kardashian craves Cheetos and Britney Spears is grateful for hot bread (honestly, who isn’t?). Because of Twitter, we know Jaden Smith loves a good cry, preferably in the back of an Uber. And on Snapchat, we get to witness the many facets of DJ Khaled’s gardening obsession (#MajorKeyAlert).

But sometimes, 140 characters or a five-second snippet isn’t enough—some stars are worth reading an entire book about. And luckily, 2016 brought us a fresh batch of dishy tell-alls from some of the most fascinating folks around: Amy Schumer, Shonda Rhimes, and even the notorious RBG. So curl up, light a candle, and let their wisdom wash over you. Famous people have a lot to say.