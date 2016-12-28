The 9 Best Celebrity Memoirs We Read in 2016

Hanna Lustig
Dec 28, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

In the age of social media, celebrities are sharing their stories and thoughts more freely than ever. Thanks to Instagram, we know Kim Kardashian craves Cheetos and Britney Spears is grateful for hot bread (honestly, who isn’t?). Because of Twitter, we know Jaden Smith loves a good cry, preferably in the back of an Uber. And on Snapchat, we get to witness the many facets of DJ Khaled’s gardening obsession (#MajorKeyAlert).

But sometimes, 140 characters or a five-second snippet isn’t enough—some stars are worth reading an entire book about. And luckily, 2016 brought us a fresh batch of dishy tell-alls from some of the most fascinating folks around: Amy Schumer, Shonda Rhimes, and even the notorious RBG. So curl up, light a candle, and let their wisdom wash over you. Famous people have a lot to say.

The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher 

From the teenage journals of Carrie Fisher comes The Princess Diarist, a memoir of her early stardom and the filming of the first Star Wars movie. Packed with jokes, youthful musings on Hollywood, love poems to her co-star Harrison Ford, and memories from her childhood, it’s an enthralling exploration of a young woman’s mind. 

Strong Looks Better Naked by Khloé Kardashian

Physically, spiritually, and emotionally healing, this thoughtful read from the inimitable Khloé Kardashian truly has something for everyone. Part autobiography, part motivational speech, and part lifestyle instructional, Strong Looks Better Naked is not so much a book as a manifesto—a vision of body, mind, and soul in harmony, interspersed with recipes and, of course, selfies.

Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

This compelling collection of personal essays from the Daily Show host details his tumultuous childhood in apartheid South Africa, the horrors of teenage acne, that time he pretended to be Busta Rhymes’s hype man at a neighborhood talent show, and so much more. Consider buying the audiobook version if you’re into accents. 

The Keys by DJ Khaled

Hot tip: Buy The Keys, then buy it for everyone you know. This hilarious and uplifting self-help manual from recording artist and Snapchat personality DJ Khaled is filled with quotes you’ll want to highlight and mantras you’ll repeat for days.

My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

This collection of writings and speeches from the Supreme Court Justice dates as far back as eighth grade and shares her wisdom on a number of topics, from being Jewish to gender equality. Plus, it features an image of her on an elliptical machine wearing a “Super Diva” sweatshirt. Enough said. 

 The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer  

Every bit as ballsy and insightful as her show and her standup, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo is pure Schumer from start to finish. Here, hilarious asides about mansplaining and rabbis with bad breath intermingle with achingly poignant passages about rape, domestic violence, and self-love. But even through her darkest moments, Schumer’s incisive wit and irresistible spunk prevail. 

The Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes

For one year, Queen of Thursday night television Shonda Rhimes decided to start saying “yes” to all the things that scared her, like attending big events, doing media interviews, and choosing to be single. Funny and uplifting, this moving transformation story is the ultimate New Year’s read.

Courage To Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance by Simone Biles

When she first started training at six years old, Simone Biles was small for her age and late bloomer as a gymnast. Today, at the ripe young age of 19, she’s four-time Olympic gold medal winner. Chronicling that journey through Simone’s perceptive eyes, Courage to Soar is a story of unbridled talent, unrelenting optimism, and unabashed “bawling.” 

Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen

In this hefty page-turner of an autobiography, The Boss bares his soul: his triumphs, his bouts of depression, his tough Jersey upbringing, his life on the road, and his creative process. Lyrical, sprawling, and meditative, Born to Run is perhaps the best rock memoir we’ve read since Patti Smith’s Just Kids. 

