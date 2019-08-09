14 Books to Read This August

Image zoom Courtesy

Relish your final few Summer Fridays with a good read (or 14). Scroll down to explore our book picks for August.

Hollow Kingdom (August 6)

In Kira Jane Buxton's heartfelt debut, a domesticated crow ventures into the wild on a mission to save the world — yes, really.

Summerlings (August 6)

Described as a "Cold War coming-of-age story," Lisa Howorth's latest follows a group of childhood friends who devise a plan to steal a rare, scorpion-like spider suspected of being a product of Russian "insect warfare."

Motherland: A Memoir of Love, Loathing, and Longing (August 6)

Elissa Altman fought to relearn the lessons of her youth from a larger-than-life mother she shared little in common with. In her latest memoir, Altman recounts how decades after initially paving her own way, she was unexpectedly forced back into her mother's orbit — for better or worse.

Ellie and the Harpmaker (August 6)

They say opposites attract, and nowhere does that ring more true than Hazel Prior's debut novel about Dan, a solitary harp-maker, and Ellie, the discontent housewife he unexpectedly befriends.

We Are All Good People Here (August 6)

In a novel flavored by the passing decades as much as its core characters, two best friends from different walks of life struggle to maintain their bond as the realities of a changing world highlight the chasm between them.

The Conscious Closet (August 20)

The desire to build a sustainable wardrobe doesn't always manifest exactly that. Thankfully, Elizabeth L. Cline is here to help. Her new book explains how to make your closet more ethical, without sacrificing a shred of style.

A Pure Heart (August 6)

After her sister Gameela is killed in a suicide bombing, Egypt-born N.Y.C. transplant Rose returns home to piece together the peculiarities of Gameela's death in Rajia Hassib's latest.

Devotion (August 13)

Madeline Stevens's debut follows two young women — Lonnie, an Upper East Side mom, and Ella, her nanny. But Ella's growing fixation with Lonnie and her opulent lifestyle soon threatens to overtake all else.

Inland (August 13)

In Téa Obreht's anticipated follow up to The Tiger's Wife, the bestselling author explores the Wild West in what is at once a ghost story and an intimate character study.

Our Women on the Ground (August 6)

This truly groundbreaking essay collection features the words of 19 different women journalists reporting on conflicts in and from the Arab world.

The Perfect Wife (August 6)

In a tale reminiscent of Netflix's Secret Obsession, JP Delaney writes of Abbi, a woman who wakes up with no memory of her former life and relies on her husband to fill in the blanks — but can she trust that his recollections are truthful?

Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead (August 13)

A finalist for the Man Booker International Prize, Olga Tokarczuk's latest (translated from Polish) follows reclusive Janina as she takes it upon herself to solve the mystery behind a recent spate of murders in town.

The Other’s Gold (August 27)

Elizabeth Ames's debut explores the changing bonds of four college friends as the mistakes they make later in life threaten to either deteriorate or strengthen their relationship.

The Lost Daughter

Gill Paul's latest cross-generational work of royal historical fiction focuses on Romanov daughter Grand Duchess Maria.