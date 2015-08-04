InStyle Book Club: 9 Page-Turners to Dive into This August

Getting over your ex is no easy feat, but it's exponentially harder when their new special someone is desperately trying to be your new best friend. So goes the saga of Jenny Tate, a wedding dress designer who, after the aforementioned personal dilemma, flees Manhattan for her sister's quaint home on the Hudson with her husband and triplet daughters. Or so she thinks. A little while after she arrives, her sister catches her husband sending illicit texts to a colleague, forcing her to either confront him, or stick around, which prompts Jenny to reveal a family secret of her own that's she's carefully been hiding.

If You Only Knew ($9; amazon.com)