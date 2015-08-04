InStyle Book Club: 9 Page-Turners to Dive into This August

Remember that ambitious reading list you made at the start of summer? Well, if you haven't checked any off yet, you'd better get going—fall is just around the corner, after all. In case you need a good recommendation to cap off those remaining days at the beach, we've pulled together nine of the most buzzed-about new releases this month, so you can start skimming until you've accomplished what seems like a season's worth of reading. Scroll down to see our picks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement