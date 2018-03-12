Photographic Proof of Audrey Hepburn's Fashion Love Affair with Givenchy

Bonnie and Clyde. Sonny and Cher. Audrey Hepburn and Hubert de Givenchy. As far as iconic duos go, there was no artistic collaboration greater than the French designer and his unequivocal muse. Over the course of their 40-year friendship, the actress became a full-fledged style icon, heralded for her chic, understated elegance.

Hepburn passed away in 1993 when she was 63, following a battle with cancer. And sadly on Saturday, March 10, Givenchy died at the age of 91.

But the pair's legacies and powerful sartorial bond live on. The partnership was celebrated in Audrey and Givenchy: A Fashion Love Affair ($12; amazon.com), a book that chronicled her most memorable, looks, on- and off-screen.

Scroll down to see highlights—from Funny Face, Charade, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and more.