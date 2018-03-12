Photographic Proof of Audrey Hepburn's Fashion Love Affair with Givenchy

Courtesy Running Press
Claire Stern
Mar 12, 2018 @ 10:15 am

Bonnie and Clyde. Sonny and Cher. Audrey Hepburn and Hubert de Givenchy. As far as iconic duos go, there was no artistic collaboration greater than the French designer and his unequivocal muse. Over the course of their 40-year friendship, the actress became a full-fledged style icon, heralded for her chic, understated elegance.

Hepburn passed away in 1993 when she was 63, following a battle with cancer. And sadly on Saturday, March 10, Givenchy died at the age of 91.

But the pair's legacies and powerful sartorial bond live on. The partnership was celebrated in Audrey and Givenchy: A Fashion Love Affair ($12; amazon.com), a book that chronicled her most memorable, looks, on- and off-screen.

Scroll down to see highlights—from Funny Face, Charade, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and more.

1 of 10 Courtesy Running Press

SABRINA (1954)

One of two dresses Givenchy created for the film, starring William Holden and Humphrey Bogart, was this white strapless ball gown with a detachable overskirt and intricate beaded embroidery.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy Running Press

FUNNY FACE (1957)

Pictured here with co-star Fred Astaire, Hepburn wears an elegant skirt suit and a straw hat as Jo Stockton, a shy bookstore clerk with a deep-seated passion for philosophy.

3 of 10 Courtesy Running Press

FUNNY FACE (1957)

Here, Hepburn wears a coat jacket over a bouclé wool dress and accents the look with a brown velvet Givenchy hat.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy Running Press

FUNNY FACE (1957)

In one of the film's most memorable scenes, Hepburn removes a long silk cape to reveal this gorgeous gown with a chiffon overlay. 

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy Running Press

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S (1961)

In this iconic shot, Hepburn, as New York society gal Holly Golightly, stands outside of Tiffany's wearing oversize sunglasses, staring longingly at the store's window display.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy Running Press

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S (1961)

Hepburn wears this black dress with a fringe hem and a wide-brim Givenchy hat when she pays her weekly visit to see mobster Sally Tomato at Sing Sing prison.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy Running Press

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S (1961)

When Hepburn gives a touching rendition of "Moon River," the film's signature song, she keeps her look casual in jeans and flats.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy Running Press

CHARADE (1963)

One of the most standout costumes in the film is when Hepburn's character, Regina, is incognito in a trench coat, boots, and a scarf tied neatly around her chin.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy Running Press

How to Steal a Million (1966)

Hepburn models chic Givenchy outerwear—a trench coat with a grid pattern and a matching hat—in this rom-com about a woman who attempts to steal a statue from a Paris museum.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy Running Press

How to Steal a Million (1966)

Hepburn dons an attention-grabbing black lace ensemble complete with a matching mask while posing with co-star Hugh Griffith.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!