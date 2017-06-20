7 Audiobooks to Make Summer Traffic More Tolerable

Courtesy (4)
Claire Stern
Jun 20, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Summer bequeaths us many things: sunshine, rosé, backyard BBQs. But in order to truly enjoy everything the season has to offer, we're often forced to take an hours-long car ride—and endure the mind-numbing traffic that comes with it. To help ease the pain of spending hours stuck in the backseat—or prevent inevitable fights between passengers—nothing beats an audiobook. From Gabourey Sidibe's candid memoir to Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning historical novel, here are the best titles to take on the road.

1 of 7 Courtesy

THE HANDMAID'S TALE BY MARGARET ATWOOD

Margaret Atwood's oddly prescient dystopian novel—and gripping Hulu adaptation—about a group of subservient women living in a totalitarian theocracy is best told by Claire Danes.

available at Audible $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

EXIT WEST BY MOHSIN HAMID

In this compelling, fanciful story narrated by the British Pakistani novelist himself, a young couple named Saeed and Nadia plot their escape from an unnamed country on the brink of civil war through literal and metaphorical doors. 

available at Audible $21 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

THIS IS JUST MY FACE: TRY NOT TO STARE BY GABOUREY SIDIBE

The Oscar-nominated actress and star of Fox's Empire gets candid about growing up with a polygamous father, her first job as a sex phone operator, and struggling with body image issues.

available at Audible $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD BY COLSON WHITEHEAD

Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about a runaway slave escaping to freedom during the Civil War is made livelier with distinct voices to match each character she encounters along the way. 

available at Audible $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

HILLBILLY ELEGY BY J.D. VANCE

J.D. Vance's memoir about growing up in a poor Rust Belt town in Ohio offers invaluable cultural commentary about the white working class and key insight into Trump's election. 

available at Audible $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

COMMONWEALTH BY ANN PATCHETT

Ann Patchett's latest novel about two families brought together by an unexpected kiss at a christening party, performed by Hope Davis, spans 50 years and covers multiple divorces and remarriages.

available at Audible $31 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

LINCOLN IN THE BARDO BY GEORGE SAUNDERS

Lena Dunham, Julianne Moore, and David Sedaris are three of 166 narrators who lend their voices to this epic audiobook, which reimagines Abraham Lincoln's relationship with his son, Willie.

available at Audible $25 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!