Slacked on Your Summer Reading List? 5 Audiobooks to Listen to Now

Jeniel Terrero
Aug 01, 2016 @ 11:15 am

Now that we’ve reached the middle of summer, it’s harder to ignore what little progress we’ve made in our summer reading stack. Compared to after-work happy hours and sunny weekend excursions, reading can seem more like a chore than a respite. But thanks to smartphones and our probably over-developed multitasking skills, audiobooks serve as a saving grace when it comes to catching up on everything we said we'd read this summer. We asked audiobook e-tailer Audible for its top five best-sellers so you can enjoy your beach time and enter fall's book club knowing what everyone's talking about. Happy listening! 

Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book 1 by George R. R. Martin

Adapted into the popular HBO series, it comes as no surprise that this saga is available for your audible pleasure, too. Discover how the fight for the iron throne began with the help of British actor Roy Dotrice's (Amadeus) telling of the story, who links all the various viewpoints into one intriguing novel.   

 

The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

If you loved psychological thriller Gone Girl, download The Girl on the Train ASAP. The story follows the mysterious disappearance of a woman from the perspective of three characters. The adapted film, staring Emily Blunt, will hit the big screen this fall, so you might want to jump in on the hype before then.

 

Smarter Faster Better by Charles Duhigg

It makes sense that self-help audiobooks are taking off—it can be more beneficial to hear advice from someone than to read it. And if you need help juggling your overloaded life, this book is a must-listen, as it will guide you on how to go from being a too-busy person to a well-rounded, more involved individual.

 

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling

Skip carrying the clunky 500-pagers and relive the magical world of Hogwarts with this audio version. It’ll get you into the wizardly world headspace before the film adaptation of Rowling's Fantastic Beast (starring Eddie Redmayne) hits theaters later this year. 

 

Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

Every now and then, a heavy classic hits the spot. Enter Anna Karenina. Narrated by Maggie Gyllenhaal, the audio version brings Leo Tolstoy’s beloved novel about the doomed love story between Anna and Count Vronsky to life.

 

