7 Books to Put on Your April Reading List
April showers bring May flowers — not to mention some quality reading time. This April's new book releases include Atonement author Ian McEwan's latest, to Martha Hall Kelly's follow-up to Lilac Girls — and enjoy the springtime weather. All official InStyle selections pair perfectly with that bottle of rosé you smuggled in for your picnic in the park, by the way.
Click through to explore this month's literary offerings.
The Editor (April 2)
Steven Rowley's witty and heartwarming sophomore novel follows a struggling writer in the early '90s who finds an editor and confidant in the most unlikely of figures: Jackie Kennedy Onassis.
Lost Roses (April 9)
Set two-and-a-half decades ahead of her bestseller Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly's latest, a prequel of sorts, criscrosses the globe with its three heroines amid the first World War.
Machines Like Me (April 23)
The latest from Ian McEwan, the bestselling author of Atonement and On Chesil Beach, is a sci-fi romance set in 1980s London that involves the purchase of "synthetic humans" and, let's face it, will probably star Saoirse Ronan in its presumptive adaptation.
Finding My Voice (April 2)
Former senior adviser to Barack Obama and close confidant to both him and Michelle, Valerie Jarrett shares the story of her life and the eight years she spent with the Obama administration in her new memoir.
When We Left Cuba (April 9)
From the author of Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick Next Year in Havana comes a tale of romance set in Florida during the fraught years following the Cuban Revolution.
Fifty Things That Aren't My Fault (April 2)
"Cathy" is all grown up — or at least her creator is — and sharing personal essays about aging.
Women Talking (April 2)
A group of Mennonite women come to the realization that for the past two years they've been drugged and violated by men in their community. Illiterate and sheltered from the outside world, the women must make the life-altering decision whether to remain ensnared in a pattern of abuse or find an escape.