Check Out the Top 10 Books of 2015, According to Amazon

With less than two months left in 2015, it's time to start reflecting on the best books of the year. Thankfully, Amazon's book editors have done the work for us. Today, the retail giant released its annual list of reads, which spans two dozen categories ranging from young adult fiction to historical biographies. Needless to say, it's a big list. 

To make it more digestible, Amazon curated a shorter list to highlight its top 10 books of the year. Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff nabbed the coveted number one spot, but that's not the only must-read selected. Whether you enjoy thrillers, literary fiction, or memoirs, scroll down to discover your next great read. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff

Amazon’s book editors unanimously chose Groff’s deftly written novel about the lies and secrets that hold a marriage together as its number one book of the year. Told in different perspectives, the story takes an intricate look at one marriage over the course of 24 years.

($28; amazon.com)

 

2 of 10

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

A timely work in light of today’s political and racial climate, Coates attempts to answer some of the toughest questions about what it means to be a black American in the United States in a letter to his teenage son.

($24; amazon.com)

 

3 of 10 Courtesy

Becoming Nicole: The Transformation of an American Family by Amy Ellis Nutt

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Amy Ellis Nutt spent almost four years reporting about the transgender teen Nicole and her family. Delving deep into their lives, she delivers an inspiring true story about embracing the unexpected and fighting for the right to be yourself.

($27; amazon.com)

 

4 of 10 Courtesy

An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir

Fans of The Hunger Games and Harry Potter will devour this addictive young adults novel from debut author Sabaa Tahir. Set in a world inspired by the ancient Roman Empire, the book follows two protagonists of vastly different castes whose stories intertwine as they attempt to break free of their society's brutal binds.

($20; amazon.com)

 

5 of 10 Courtesy

The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah

Set in Nazi-occupied France, Hannah tells the story of two sisters, one forced to fend for her family after her husband heads to the front, and the other an 18-year-old girl on the brink of adulthood, who together embark on a difficult journey of survival during World War II.

($28; amazon.com)

6 of 10 Courtesy

The Wright Brothers by David McCullough

Before Wilbur and Orville Wright made aviation history, they were two unknown (albeit genius) boys from Ohio. In his latest non-fiction bestseller, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner David McCullough explores just how the brothers defied the odds and courageously made history.

($30; amazon.com)

 

7 of 10 Courtesy

H Is for Hawk by Helen MacDonald  

When author Helen MacDonald’s father died suddenly, she decided to channel her grief by training one of the most vicious predators, a goshawk. Cataloguing her experiences, she writes about how the challenging endeavor changed her life in this memoir.

($26; amazon.com)

 

8 of 10 Courtesy

Purity by Jonathan Franzen

Franzen tackles youthful idealism, journalism, familial love, and more in his latest novel, which follows a young girl named Pip Tyler whose unconventional life leads her to accept an internship in South America with an organization that specializes in uncovering the world's deepest, darkest secrets, with hopes that she will discover her own, too.

($28; amazon.com)

 

9 of 10 Courtesy

Hold Still by Sally Mann

Mann’s memoir plays out more like a work of fiction than real life, but that’s exactly what makes it so compelling. With the aid of pictures, the award-winning photographer pieces together her very interesting life, starting with her childhood in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

($32; amazon.com)

 

10 of 10 Courtesy

The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

Billed as the next Gone Girl, British writer Paula Hawkins's debut novel comes close. Like Gillian Flynn's bestseller, you won’t be able to put The Girl on the Train down thanks to a trio of unreliable narrators whose increasingly interlocking stories collide in spectacular, mind-bending ways.

($27; amazon.com)

 

