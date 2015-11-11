Check Out the Top 10 Books of 2015, According to Amazon

With less than two months left in 2015, it's time to start reflecting on the best books of the year. Thankfully, Amazon's book editors have done the work for us. Today, the retail giant released its annual list of reads, which spans two dozen categories ranging from young adult fiction to historical biographies. Needless to say, it's a big list.

To make it more digestible, Amazon curated a shorter list to highlight its top 10 books of the year. Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff nabbed the coveted number one spot, but that's not the only must-read selected. Whether you enjoy thrillers, literary fiction, or memoirs, scroll down to discover your next great read.

