Check Out Amazon's Top 10 Must-Reads of 2016

Each year, Amazon gives the gift that keeps on giving for those who didn’t quite meet their book-a-week New Year’s resolution: a digestible list of the retailer's favorite books released in the past year. Okay, so it’s not actually that digestible—there’s a ton of different categories, but for our purposes we’ve whittled it down to the site’s top 10 picks from 2016.

Last year’s top 10 included major titles like Paula Hawkins’s recently adapted The Girl on the Train, Lauren Groff’s wildly popular dual-narrative Fates and Furies, and Ta-Nehisi Coates’s game-changing Between the World and Me.

This year’s list includes a good mix of memoir and fiction, thriller and historical drama—though it may be a bit less flashy than its 2015 predecessor. Among the top titles sits an account of growing up in middle class America, a historical tale of twin Holocaust survivors, and a coming-of-age story set in ’70s-era Brooklyn.

Scroll through the titles below for a full look at Amazon’s top ten books of 2016.