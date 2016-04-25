See 5 Exclusive Shots of the World's Most Fashionable Women from Advanced Style: Older & Wiser

Photographs by Ari Seth Cohen, from Advanced Style: Older and Wiser, published by powerHouse Books.
Jonathan Borge
Apr 25, 2016 @ 11:00 am

A prolific understanding of what fashions work best for you, not others, is an acquired skill. And no one has perhaps captured the art of years-wise dressing better than blogger, author, and photographer Ari Seth Cohen, who, for years—eight, to be exact—has scoured to globe to gift us with a replenished collection of images that highlight just how well ladies and gentleman of a certain age can dress.

Following a mega successful debut book and film, Advanced Style, Cohen is now back with a follow-up tome that’s filled to the brim with more vibrant, eccentric, and undeniably inspiring shots of the people that choose to kick off each day with fashion as a priority. Advanced Style: Older & Wiser ($23; amazon.com) opens with a jolt of pizzazz thanks to a foreword written by Simon Doonan, author and Barneys New York creative ambassador. In it, he offers his take on the definition of age-appropriate dressing and explains why we should all take a note from those profiled across Style’s pages.

Not yet convinced? Here are five exclusive photographs from Advanced Style: Older & Wiser to help prove that, like a fine wine, style simply gets better with age.

NANCY JENNINGS (ABOVE)
Think you’re dishing out an eye-catching pop of color? Think again. Here, Nancy wows in a bright pink and green skirt that’s not only wildly voluminous, but also complements her lace blue top that’s decorated with an oversize bow.

Costanza Pascolato

If smiles are contagious—and if you’re anything like us—you’ll feel nothing but cheery thanks to this shot of Pascolato. Her two-tone white and blue fur shawl is extraordinary and is paired well with a pink lip, classic earrings, oversize shades, and a ‘do that clearly cannot be touched.

Joy Venturini Bianchi

The 77-year-old San Francisco resident is pretty in pink in this jacket and skirt combo paired with shiny knee-high boots that truly drop jaws.

Daphne Selfe

In London, Daphne Selfe proves that there’s no need to be afraid of color in this rainbow-like, multi-colored Fanny Karst dress with sleeves. Her two-tone espadrilles exude comfort, yet her gilded jewels make sure to bring back the glam.

Anne-Marie van Parreren and Ruth Scherpenhuisen

Across the Atlantic, women in Amsterdam are the definition of eccentric. The two above share similar-in-style, brightly colored totes, but their own coat-fueled ensembles each reflect their own personality.

Advanced Style: Older & Wiser

Advanced Style: Older & Wiser is available Tuesday, April 26, on amazon.com.

