See 5 Exclusive Shots of the World's Most Fashionable Women from Advanced Style: Older & Wiser

A prolific understanding of what fashions work best for you, not others, is an acquired skill. And no one has perhaps captured the art of years-wise dressing better than blogger, author, and photographer Ari Seth Cohen, who, for years—eight, to be exact—has scoured to globe to gift us with a replenished collection of images that highlight just how well ladies and gentleman of a certain age can dress.

Following a mega successful debut book and film, Advanced Style, Cohen is now back with a follow-up tome that’s filled to the brim with more vibrant, eccentric, and undeniably inspiring shots of the people that choose to kick off each day with fashion as a priority. Advanced Style: Older & Wiser ($23; amazon.com) opens with a jolt of pizzazz thanks to a foreword written by Simon Doonan, author and Barneys New York creative ambassador. In it, he offers his take on the definition of age-appropriate dressing and explains why we should all take a note from those profiled across Style’s pages.

Not yet convinced? Here are five exclusive photographs from Advanced Style: Older & Wiser to help prove that, like a fine wine, style simply gets better with age.

NANCY JENNINGS (ABOVE)

Think you’re dishing out an eye-catching pop of color? Think again. Here, Nancy wows in a bright pink and green skirt that’s not only wildly voluminous, but also complements her lace blue top that’s decorated with an oversize bow.