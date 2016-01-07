5 Adult Coloring Books to Help You Doodle Away Post-Holiday Blues

Earlier this year, we brought you a list of the best coloring books for adults in honor of the trendy pastime. The creative hobby, which is said to relieve stress, reduce anxiety, and improve work performance, continues to be wildly popular months later—recently, R&B songstress Alicia Keys uploaded an Instagram video of herself scribbling a masterpiece with colored pencils. If you haven’t jumped on the coloring book bandwagon yet—or you’ve just finished the stack you were gifted in December—pick up one of the books below to help you doodle away those post-holiday blues.