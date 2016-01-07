5 Adult Coloring Books to Help You Doodle Away Post-Holiday Blues

Courtesy
Sydney Mondry
Jan 07, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

Earlier this year, we brought you a list of the best coloring books for adults in honor of the trendy pastime. The creative hobby, which is said to relieve stress, reduce anxiety, and improve work performance, continues to be wildly popular months later—recently, R&B songstress Alicia Keys uploaded an Instagram video of herself scribbling a masterpiece with colored pencils. If you haven’t jumped on the coloring book bandwagon yet—or you’ve just finished the stack you were gifted in December—pick up one of the books below to help you doodle away those post-holiday blues.

1 of 5

I Heart Coloring Flowers

With more than 120 intricate illustrations of blooms and buds, this petite book is perfect for long plane rides and road trips.

($8; amazon.com)

2 of 5

Wildlife of New York: A Five-Borough Coloring Book

Artist Giada Crispiels's drawings pair famous N.Y.C. backdrops with the city's furry and feathery inhabitants for doodles that are both playful and educational.

($14; amazon.com)

3 of 5

Keep Calm and Color On

Customize this coloring book’s cover with the recipient’s name for a whimsical, personalized gift. 

($20; putmeinthestory.com)

4 of 5

The Little Book of Calm Coloring: Portable Relaxation

Each soothing drawing in this pocket-sized paperback is accompanied by an inspirational quote—bring it with you on a lunch break for some midday stress relief. 

($8; amazon.com)

5 of 5

The Neon Coloring Book

These illustrations, which depict everything from animals to accessories, are accented with pops of neon orange and magenta for added inspiration.

($10; amazon.com)

