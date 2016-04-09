InStyle Book Club: 11 Buzzy Young Adult Books That Adults Will Love

A Court of Thorns and Roses:

In a word, A Court of Thorns and Roses is addictive—as is the second installment in the trilogy, A Court of Mist and Fury, but more on that later. Maas expertly mixes fantasy, romance, and action as she tells the story of Feyre, a 19-year-old girl who is forced to leave the human realm to live in the feared magical lands of Prythia after killing a faerie masquerading as a wolf. Taught at a young age to despise the High Fae that once ruled over humans, she is understandably wary of her captor, Tamlin, the High Lord of the Spring Court. Overtime the skepticism and fear she feels changes drastically and she soon finds she’s in love with the gorgeous yet cursed fairy. Determined to save him from being enslaved for eternity, Feyre risks everything to ensure his survival and in turn changes her future forever.

A Court of Mist and Fury

Picking up three months after the ending of A Court of Thorns and Roses, A Court of Mist and Fury is even stronger and more addictive than its predecessor. Unable to forget what she had to do in order to save Tamlin, Feyre is broken. Not sure where she fits in or how to control her new powers, she begins to spiral downwards only to find solace in the one person she’s supposed to despise, Rhysand, High Lord of the Night Court. Through him she finds purpose, not only discovering how to harness her abilities, but also that she may be the key to stopping the looming war that threatens to destroy both Prythia and the human realm. The world and the characters in which Maas creates is enveloping. Once you dive in, it’s hard to extricate yourself from the vibrant characters and relationships that are the pillars of these engrossing, action-packed books. ($19; available May 3, amazon.com.)



