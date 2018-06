Before you head to the book store or download a novel to your Kindle, check out our guide to reviews of the hottest new books to hit shelves. Dying to read the latest celebrity-penned novel or autobiography? Discover fiction and non-fiction titles from celebrity writers. Plus: Get the latest news about best-sellers that are being made into movies. Of course, this is InStyle, so we're also bringing you reviews of the moment's most important fashion books.

Before you head to the book store or download a novel to your Kindle, check out our guide to reviews of the hottest new books to hit shelves. Dying to read the latest celebrity-penned novel or autobiography? Discover fiction and non-fiction titles from celebrity writers. Plus: Get the latest news about best-sellers that are being made into movies. Of course, this is InStyle, so we're also bringing you reviews of the moment's most important fashion books.