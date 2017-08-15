10 Perfect Tweets About the Bachelor in Paradise Premiere

This morning, there seemed to be one question that echoed throughout our office: "Did you watch last night?!" If you don't know what I'm referencing here, just go home, because Monday night was the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, and I for one haven't been this excited about a TV premiere since Game of Thrones, post-Jon Snow stabbing.
Though the Corinne-DeMario drama was just beginning to unfold as the episode ended last night, don't worry: tonight brings us another episode of the fan-favorite series—the second half of BiP's two-part premiere airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Plenty of drama went down during last night's episode, including the scene we all knew was coming. And Twitter had so. Many. Thoughts. Below, scroll through the most hilarious reactions to all the drama below, from Robby's swooshed hairstyle to Matt's amazing, glam transformation.
