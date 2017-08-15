10 Perfect Tweets About the Bachelor in Paradise Premiere

This morning, there seemed to be one question that echoed throughout our office: "Did you watch last night?!" If you don't know what I'm referencing here, just go home, because Monday night was the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, and I for one haven't been this excited about a TV premiere since Game of Thrones, post-Jon Snow stabbing.

Though the Corinne-DeMario drama was just beginning to unfold as the episode ended last night, don't worry: tonight brings us another episode of the fan-favorite series—the second half of BiP's two-part premiere airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Plenty of drama went down during last night's episode, including the scene we all knew was coming. And Twitter had so. Many. Thoughts. Below, scroll through the most hilarious reactions to all the drama below, from Robby's swooshed hairstyle to Matt's amazing, glam transformation.

WHY is #BachelorInParadise making fun of the guy talking about his dog like it's a bad thing?! THAT'S THE GREATEST THING!!!! — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 15, 2017

Raven roasting Robbie IMMEDIATELY after their date #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/hS0LCn4P2s — mg (@MARYYGUCCI) August 15, 2017

I feel like Robby used Stefon for hair inspo? #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/dehgkGDx9z — Dalene Rovenstine (@RealDaleneR) August 15, 2017

me when jorge started crying vs me when he introduced wells as the new bartender #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/GzjcSv5PYx — ashley (@therealiteas) August 15, 2017

*cameras go away*



"WHY ARE WE EVEN HERE??????"- everyone #BachelorInParadise — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) August 15, 2017

"I have a dog back home that I miss," is how I'm going to get out of all future Bumble dates. I don't have a dog. #BachelorinParadise — Margaret Abrams (@margaretabrams) August 15, 2017

