The 10 Best Keeping Up with the Kardashians Scenes Ever

Over the past decade, Keeping Up with the Kardashians has given us more unforgettable moments (and spinoffs) than we can count. Thanks to E!’s ever-present cameras, we’ve followed the Kardashians-Jenner clan through all of their ups and downs—marriages, divorces, pregnancies, physical transformations, and public meltdowns included.

Luckily, for each scene where Kim cries, there’s one that makes us laugh (we’re looking at you, Lord Disick). So in honor of the show’s 10th anniversary, we’re looking back at 10 of our all-time favorite scenes from the family's OG series. Scroll down to re-live the magic.

When Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean

It would be an understatement to say that Kim freaked out when her $75,000 diamond earring fell into the ocean while swimming in Bora Bora back in season six. She was downright hysterical.

Momager Kris tried to calm her down by saying that insurance would take care of it, but Kourtney was not having her sister’s theatrics:

Perspective, indeed.

When pre-teen Kylie showed off her pole-dancing skills

“Look what I can do,” 9-year-old Kylie said while making a beeline for the stripper pole Kim installed in their mom’s bedroom back in the show’s first episode.

Needless to say, Kim was shocked—and we all know that really says something.

When Kim took selfies as Khloé was on her way to jail

Back in season three, Kim was called out for her self(ie)-centered ways. The family was driving Khloé to jail for violating probation (she was arrested for DUI in 2007), and as everyone discussed the important issue at hand of, you know, a family member going to jail, Kim was just focused on Kim. She documented the entire car ride on her digital camera (yes, really) and snapped a ton of selfies before an extremely annoyed Kris called her out.

When Kris had an allergic reaction and her lips swelled

Way before Kylie became the family member known for enhancing her lips, her mom Kris’s mouth was the center of attention back in season seven. While on vacation in the Dominican Republic, the matriarch suffered a food allergy that prompted her lips to swell to giant proportions—and, of course, elicited teasing from her kids. Never one to sugar coat things, Kim put it best: “It looks like your lip is going to explode.”

When Scott shoved money into a waiter’s mouth in Las Vegas

Back in season four, Scott Disick’s drinking problem was front and center. And it was on full display when he literally shoved a $100 bill down a waiter’s throat during Kim’s birthday party in Las Vegas. “Shut your f—ing mouth,” Disick said while forcing money down the man’s throat. The cause of the incident? Kris had instructed the staff to stop serving the future Lord Disick alcohol, prompting him to chase down the waiter while spewing threats.

When Kris proved that she’s the ultimate stage mom

Back in the show’s first season, Kris took the meaning of “momager” to a whole new level. After convincing Kim to pose nude for Playboy, Kris snapped pics of her daughter, who wore nothing but diamonds and pearls for the shoot. “Kim, you’re doing amazing, sweetie,” she said. And with those immortal words, she launched thousands of future memes.

When Kanye proposed to Kim

We’ve seen quite a few proposals on KUTWK over the years, but none compares to the one Kanye West pulled off in season nine. After his blindfolded soon-to-be-fiancee was brought out onto the field at San Francisco’s AT&T Park on her 33rd birthday, West got down on one knee. A message on the stadium’s Jumbotron read, “PLEASE MARRY MEE!!!” Kim said yes, her entire family ran out onto the field to celebrate with them, and the rest is reality TV history.

When Kris walked in on Scott naked

In season five, Kris walked into Kim’s house only to find Scott walking around the kitchen completely naked. After screaming and running in the opposite direction, Kris later expressed her shock over the full-frontal situation when talking to Kim. “I’m like, traumatized!” she said. Never one to shy away from a weird topic, Kim proceeded to ask her mother the specifics about Scott’s manhood before breaking out refrigerated items for size comparison. Naturally, the winner was a sausage.

When Kim and Khloé had their first major onscreen fight

We’ve certainly seen our fair share of fights between the sisters over the past decade, but the most unforgettable to this day is still the Bentley scene. You know the one. It all went down while Kim went to pick up her new car at the Bentley dealership. The car wasn’t ready, and a salesman was rude to Kourtney and Khloé while they waited. They felt disrespected and accused Kim of only caring about money. Instead of standing up for her sisters, Kim launched into a tirade and said, “You are just so jealous that you cannot get a Bentley and you’re ruining my moment for me.” Later in the episode, she tried to make up with her sisters—but after overhearing them talking about her, she attacked Khloé with her purse. Way harsh, Kim.

Whenever Kim cries

Did you really think we’d round up our favorite KUWTK scenes and forget to include a GIF of Kim crying? Here’s a mashup of some of her most epic onscreen breakdowns:

…and some less-than-supportive commentary from Kourtney.