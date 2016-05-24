This Woman Found Her Middle School Makeup Stash, and It Was Epic

It's one thing to reminisce about the beauty and skin-care products you used to use back in the day. It's quite another when you find your middle school makeup stash under the bathroom sink, unopened for nearly 10 years, and actually get to paw through all those products in the flesh.

Reddit user Fun_Expert happened upon her old stash and was kind enough to share the pictures — and hilarious commentary — with the r/MakeUpAddiction community.

Everything was stored in a pink train case of a time capsule, and the first picture she posted is of an assortment of nostalgia-inducing nail polish, including that amazing Sally Hansen Crackle Overcoat and several glow in the dark nail polishes, as well. Another picture showcases a set of sugary fragrance products (Pink Sugar, Appletini, and Christina Aguilera lotion, anyone?) along with the end-all-be-all of '90s hair products: John Frieda Frizz-Ease.

And if that weren't enough to excite you, wait until you see the pictures and swatches of her Hot Topic eyeliners, enough shimmery eyeshadow to supply an entire set at a '90s Mariah Carey music video, and Urban Decay Big Fatty Mascara in Blue, a classic.

In one of the picture captions, Fun_Expert writes, "If you listen closely, you can hear the echoes of me telling my mom that she just doesn't understand me."

So glad those middle school days are behind us, though those beauty products are forever gems, and we're so glad we got to experience this blast from the past with the rest of the Internet.