Amy Schumer's Body Positivity Pic Is Proof She's Actually a Goddess 

Instagram user @whitneyzombie caught comedian Amy Schumer's — and thousands of Instagrammers' — attention when she posted a side-by-side image of Amy Schumer and Aphrodite, a goddess known for her beauty.

Thanks for posting this! A photo posted by @amyschumer on May 31, 2016 at 10:45am PDT

Accompanying the image was a paragraph of text in which she called the comparison between the two women "wonderful." She went on to say that "so many women and young girls are shamed by the media and fashion industry for not having a flat stomach and not being a size zero." #NotOK.

Her goal, as she pointed out in the text, was to remind everyone that they don't have to be a model in order to be qualified as a "beautiful goddess with a beautiful body." And isn't that the truth!?

Schumer responded by re-posting both the side-by-side picture and WhitneyZombie's text, saying "So cool!" and "Thanks for posting this!"

You can read the rest of WhitneyZombie's text here:

The image of Schumer is from her recent photo shoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz, which appeared in the photographer's 2016 edition of her Pirelli Calendar. In the photo, she's sitting nude on a stool nonchalantly sipping a hot beverage.